A closed border, dashed hopes and impending disaster

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico – Tania Bonilla arrived in this Mexican border city on Wednesday determined to apply for asylum in the United States.

With his 1-year-old son in tow, he had defied the odds: He evaded a death sentence from a Honduran gang at home, he said, as well as the deportation of Mexican authorities on the southern border and the kidnapping of smugglers along the way.

But now, in view of an international bridge that connects the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez with the United States, a new and much more serious problem arose: the coronavirus.

In response to its rapid expansion, which has claimed some 13,000 lives worldwide, the United States government announced on Friday that, in addition to closing the Mexican border to non-essential traffic, it would close access to anyone trying to apply for asylum. from the border.