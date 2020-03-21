A closed border, dashed hopes and impending disaster

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico – Tania Bonilla arrived in this Mexican border city on Wednesday determined to apply for asylum in the United States.
With his 1-year-old son in tow, he had defied the odds: He evaded a death sentence from a Honduran gang at home, he said, as well as the deportation of Mexican authorities on the southern border and the kidnapping of smugglers along the way.
But now, in view of an international bridge that connects the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez with the United States, a new and much more serious problem arose: the coronavirus.
In response to its rapid expansion, which has claimed some 13,000 lives worldwide, the United States government announced on Friday that, in addition to closing the Mexican border to non-essential traffic, it would close access to anyone trying to apply for asylum. from the border.
In practice, the United States will deport any trapped person who crosses between official ports of entry, including those waiting to surrender, denying them access to asylum and potentially sending them back to danger.
Mexico not only agreed to accept returned Mexicans under this policy. His government recognized on Saturday that it would also recover most Central Americans, which could add thousands more to the migrant populations that are already expanding along the border.
The Trump administration's decision will also end, at least for now, the hopes of asylum seekers who want to legally enter the United States at official border crossings. That includes thousands who have been waiting, some for months, for an opportunity to introduce themselves.
Analysts said it was the first time in memory since the current asylum system was created 40 years ago that the United States had closed access to its program along the border, a sign of the deep fear that has led the president to close. both the northern and southern borders to non-essential traffic.
But others saw it as an attempt to use a global pandemic as a pretext to summarily block access to the US asylum system. USA For those who come from the south.
"I think when you have a crisis of these proportions, it is possible to get away with it, and that is possibly what they are doing here," said Sarah Pierce, an analyst at the Institute for Migration Policy in Washington.
For some migrants, the measure felt existential, as if what little hope was left had been looted by a virus that is much more widespread in the United States than in their own countries.
"Right now, I don't know what I'm going to do," said Bonilla, 22, sitting on a concrete block outside the Chihuahua state immigration affairs offices. Her son was playing with another group of children whose parents were also fleeing violence. "The only thing I can't do is go back."
Equally troubling are the implications of such a movement along the border, particularly in terms of medical care, with communities of asylum seekers already squirming under the weight of overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions.
On Saturday, the Mexican government was encouraging migrants to leave a large camp in the border town of Matamoros, where some 2,000 have been living in tents on a muddy strip of land next to the international bridge.
At least 150 immigrants boarded the buses at the camp on Saturday and took them away, although it was unclear if that was related to the coronavirus. Occasionally in recent months, the federal government has provided bus service to migrants seeking to leave northern Mexico and return to Central America.
Mexican authorities said the government provided the buses on Saturday in response to requests from migrants living in the camp.
Friday's decision by the Trump administration to block the border from possible infections appears, for the moment, to counteract transmission patterns.
Helen Perry, executive director of Global Response Management, a nonprofit organization that runs a clinic at the Matamoros migrant camp, said that so far there have been no transmission of the virus among the migrant population, and none of those residing symptoms appear in the camp
Similarly, in Tijuana and Ciudad Juárez, medical professionals did not report suspicious cases.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the United States dwarfs those of all nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, combined.
Experts say the most likely scenario is that someone from the United States will bring the virus to migrant communities living south of the border, sowing devastation among already vulnerable populations.
"Migrants have not passed through major cities, airports or have been hanging out in cafes," said Ms. Perry.
However, what is certain is that most of the burden of the new policy will be felt on the Mexican side of the border, where shelters are preparing for the new reality.
At a meeting this week in Ciudad Juárez, shelter operators gathered to discuss group strategies to protect their populations from the virus. The highest use of hand sanitizer, face masks, and screening are among the most obvious.
At the Casa del Migrante in Ciudad Juárez, the largest and longest-running shelter in the city, newcomers will be housed in separate facilities for at least two weeks. But even they cannot follow all the best practices.
"They suggest we put a meter of space between the beds," said Blanca Rivera, an administrator there. "But we don't have that kind of space."
Sister Adelia Contini, director of the shelter of the Instituto Madre Asunta in Tijuana, said that she was caring for 70 migrants in a center with only 45 beds.
"We are not going to receive more people," he said by phone.
Father Julio López, who runs the Casa del Migrante Nazaret shelter in the city of Nuevo Laredo, said his center lacked basic security equipment.
"We have nothing," he said.
Dirvin Luis García, deputy director of the Chihuahua population council, which oversees the problems of migrants for the state, was even more direct: "We are not prepared for this scenario."
In the Matamoros camp, migrants bathe and wash their clothes in the Río Grande.
Families of four or five occupy tents for two people; some are already weakened by respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases.
Overcrowded conditions, poor hygiene, and a shortage of medical supplies virtually guarantee that when the virus strikes, it will spread rapidly and brutally.
"We are preparing the community for what will inevitably happen," said Andrea Leiner, a nurse practitioner who is director of strategic planning for Global Response.
To prepare, the organization has begun distributing vitamin D and zinc in an attempt to boost migrants' immune systems.
They are told to set up their tents at least six feet away and open the ventilation flaps to let in fresh air.
While many blame the United States for already difficult conditions along the border, it is not solely responsible for the overcrowding.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been criticized for submitting to the will of the United States in an unthinkable way for a leftist leader, especially one who had promised to protect the rights of migrants.
His public assent has helped push the shelters beyond their capacity, taxed state and local governments, depleted the resources of charity groups, and strained residents' goodwill.
However, the president has barely paid a political cost.
Its approval ratings remain high among Mexicans, who seem to have given little thought to their migration policy. His administration has made it clear that its policy is to maintain good relations with the Trump administration.
For Ms. Bonilla, that policy is a crushing counterpoint to the hope that led her hundreds of miles north in search of a better life.
Even last October, when thousands of migrants were being sent back to Mexico, her partner had managed to communicate with her daughter. He lived and worked in Florida.
She had not planned to join him so soon, but in February, she said, Honduran gang members began to extort money from her. She had started a small business selling coffee, and they wanted me to pay them $ 400, a relative fortune.
She refused and filed a complaint with the police. Five days later, when the gang found out, they threatened to kill her son in front of her.
An hour later, she fled with her son, carrying her documents, her meager savings and a cell phone. Since then, she was denied asylum in Mexico, she was deported and then stolen when she finally arrived in Ciudad Juárez.
In less than a week, he had come to understand the migrant burden: persistence in the face of cruel setbacks and total uncertainty. That felt truer than ever now, as he waited for the new policy to go into effect.
"We have suffered so much on the way, trying to get to this point, to ask for asylum," she said, grabbing her son as he tried to break free. "Receiving this news is just devastating."
"Right now, I don't know what I'm going to do," he added. "Like I said, I can't go back. That's the only thing I can't do."
Caitlin Dickerson contributed reporting from New York.