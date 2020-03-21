65-year-old man and 2 others killed in Detroit house explosion – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A 65-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after a Detroit house explosion that may have been caused by a gas leak and a burning cocaine pipe.

A woman "claimed she was lighting a crack pipe when the explosion occurred,quot; on Friday morning on the west side of town, Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell told The Detroit News.

The 46-year-old woman suffered burns to her face, arms, and legs and was in critical condition in a hospital. A 42-year-old man suffered burns and abrasions and was in serious condition in a hospital.

Fire investigators sought to search for a gas leak once the debris is removed from the home, Fornell said.

"Upon arrival, the house was scattered throughout the neighborhood and on fire," he told the Detroit Free Press.

Neighbor Abraham Alagi told The Detroit News that he thought a bomb had exploded.

"It was very loud," said Alagi, 25, who lives across the street. "At the same time, I could hear the glass breaking. Then I realized it was coming from my front windows. At first, I thought something had happened in my house. Then I came to look and saw the house on the other side of the burning street. "

