61-year-old man is the 11th positive case of coronavirus in Frisco – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 61-year-old man is one of four new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday night by Collin County, the 11th case in Frisco.

Authorities said the man has not reported trips and that none of the new cases has underlying health conditions. Everyone, however, isolates themselves at home.

