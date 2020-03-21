& # 39; Madden 20 & # 39;: first look at Tom Brady, other NFL stars in new uniforms

%MINIFYHTMLfee016b78c0daf5eb185063435ebe05c11% %MINIFYHTMLfee016b78c0daf5eb185063435ebe05c12%

Dozens of NFL players have switched teams during the first week of NFL free agency. Tom Brady is a Buccaneer, DeAndre Hopkins is a Cardinal — the entire league will look very different next season.

Thanks to animation from EA Sports' "Madden NFL 20,quot; game, Sporting News presents an early taste of what some of the biggest names will look like in new uniforms.

Tom Brady, QB, Buccaneers

We don't know exactly what the six-time Super Bowl champion will look like in a Buccaneers jersey, because the team will unveil new uniforms next month. The uniforms are expected to remain similar to last season's, with the exception of the orange border.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Invoices

Diggs heads to Buffalo for a selection of recruits after expressing his frustration in Minnesota. He immediately becomes the No. 1 target for quarterback Josh Allen in an AFC East that suddenly appears wide open.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals

The Texans essentially traded Hopkins for a second-round pick and David Johnson, an expensive running back who barely played on the stretch in 2019. The trade sent the NFL world in shock, especially after the Vikings got a lot more in exchange for Diggs. The Cardinals are not complaining one bit.

Todd Gurley, RB, Falcons

The Rams are paying $ 20 million against the limit for Gurley not to play for them in 2020. He returns to Georgia to try to revive his career. He is only 25 years old, so it seems like a good risk for Atlanta.

Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

Gordon leaves the Chargers but stays in the AFC West with the Broncos. His endurance at the beginning of last season was not worth it, but he will have two opportunities a year to show the Chargers what they are missing.