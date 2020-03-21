20-year-old prostitute arrested for stabbing and killing a man after a meeting – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old prostitute was arrested after stabbing and killing a man after a meeting in a northwest Dallas parking lot on Friday morning.

At 3:15 a.m. On March 20, police responded to a short call at 2600 Andjon Dr. When officers arrived, they found Gene Dromgoole, 42, with a stab.

%MINIFYHTMLaafbef6bed4f785de7d8ad5b8f5b84cc11% %MINIFYHTMLaafbef6bed4f785de7d8ad5b8f5b84cc12%

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and transported Dromgoole to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing a black woman flee the scene on foot. Subsequently, Makayla Eddie, 20, was nearby and told officers that she was involved.

Eddie was also transported to an area hospital for medical evaluation, but was released. She was later interviewed by detectives and admitted to stabbing the victim, but claimed it was in self-defense.

In his statement to the police, Eddie said he was walking down Harry Hines Boulevard when Dromgoole stopped and asked him what he was charging for a certain sexual act. After giving him an amount, Eddie got into his vehicle.

After her engagements with Dromgoole, he began to choke her when she told him he wanted to leave, according to the affidavit.

Eddie stated that as the altercation mounted, Dromgoole pulled a knife out of the driver's door and demanded that his money be returned to him. However, after returning her money, she said that he continued to choke her while still holding the knife.

According to the affidavit, Eddie told detectives that he feared for his life when he reached for the knife and stabbed Dromgoole. She said she then grabbed her purse and ran out of the scene, but stopped and told officers what happened after being singled out.

Police said Eddie admitted to involvement in prostitution at the time of the crime and that he is currently in Lew Sterrett Prison, where he faces a murder charge.