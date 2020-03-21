1895: London stockbrokers appear in court

(BY HERALD'S SPECIAL WIRE.) LONDON, March 21. The police determination to suspend stock trading on Throgmorton Street yesterday kept the city in a state of excitement, since to date the operations of outside agents have been carried out under the supervision and control of the police.
As a result, Guildhall was packed with runners and their friends yesterday when the four men who, as stated in HERALD, were arrested the night before, were brought before Councilman Phillips.
Two of them, Mr. Arthur McBrair, of Greenwich, and Mr. Alfred Hicks, of Bromley, were accused of being drunk and disorderly, a charge that created little sensation in court; and the others, Mr. Frank Saunderson, of Bedford Park, and Mr. Alfred Silverston, for being disorderly and assaulting the police.
Sergeant Ballard said that Tuesday night at six o'clock on Throgmorton Street, there was a large crowd of stockbrokers. They were screaming and he asked them to get in the way of the carriage. Mr. McBrair, who was drunk, refused to leave the sidewalk and postponed it three times.
In response to a question from the councilman, the sergeant said:
"He had enough to drink to impair his judgment."
DISCARDED THE CASE.
Once corroborative evidence was presented, the councilman maintained that the charge of drunkenness had not been proven, and therefore said he should dismiss the matter.
Mr. Hicks pleaded guilty to a technical obstruction. Police Officer Matthews said he was violently shot down and Police Officer Edwards said that when he brought Mr. McBrair to the station, Mr. Saunderson grabbed him by the shoulder and said, "Let him go, brute!"
The police said that he had to fight hard to retain Mr. McBrair. Witnesses were called on behalf of the accused, who stated that thousands of people were pressuring each other. A witness said he saw Sergeant Ballard hit Saunderson in the face. The police hit right and left as they had simply lost their minds.
Councilman Phillips dismissed the case against Mr Hicks and Mr McBrair and fined Mr Silverston with £ 10 and Mr Saunderson with £ 5.
MORE EXCITEMENT LAST NIGHT.
That settled the prosecution issue, but at night the scene on Throgmorton Street was very lively. About fifty policemen walked down the street under the supervision of inspectors and concentrated their efforts in an effort to keep the pavement clear.
The crowd at night was very different in character from the ordinary due to the presence of rough edges, which as always gathered rapidly in the face of more unrest.
Throgmorton Street was blocked and the excitement of the crowd was so great that traffic had to be diverted to Bartholomew-lane.
– The New York Herald, European Edition, March 21, 1895.