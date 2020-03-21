1895: London stockbrokers appear in court

Image Credit… International Herald Tribune

(BY HERALD'S SPECIAL WIRE.) LONDON, March 21. The police determination to suspend stock trading on Throgmorton Street yesterday kept the city in a state of excitement, since to date the operations of outside agents have been carried out under the supervision and control of the police.

As a result, Guildhall was packed with runners and their friends yesterday when the four men who, as stated in HERALD, were arrested the night before, were brought before Councilman Phillips.

Two of them, Mr. Arthur McBrair, of Greenwich, and Mr. Alfred Hicks, of Bromley, were accused of being drunk and disorderly, a charge that created little sensation in court; and the others, Mr. Frank Saunderson, of Bedford Park, and Mr. Alfred Silverston, for being disorderly and assaulting the police.

Sergeant Ballard said that Tuesday night at six o'clock on Throgmorton Street, there was a large crowd of stockbrokers. They were screaming and he asked them to get in the way of the carriage. Mr. McBrair, who was drunk, refused to leave the sidewalk and postponed it three times.