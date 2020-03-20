YouTube will begin displaying reliable coronavirus videos on its home page

%MINIFYHTML8c73ea8f8ba93d648b927a290ec382da11% %MINIFYHTML8c73ea8f8ba93d648b927a290ec382da12%

YouTube will feature a new row of verified videos on its home page for anyone trying to find authoritative news about the ongoing coronavirus story.

Based on a list of authorized media outlets and local health authorities uploading to YouTube, the goal is to provide people with a source of information that is more reliable than just general videos on the topic uploaded by random users. Videos are algorithmically generated, according to YouTube, with hundreds of different signals being used to help choose videos. This includes the relevance of the coronavirus, the novelty of the videos, and the region of the viewer.

YouTube, like other organizations, is trying to combat misinformation during the unprecedented global health crisis. Conspiracy videos falsely claiming that the coronavirus is caused by 5G radiation, among other hoaxes, have been uploaded to the platform since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in late 2019. The rate for new videos on the subject alone Speed ​​has increased as the new coronavirus has spread and the volume of news about the pandemic continues to intensify.

Other social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok have instituted their own methods to combat misinformation and raise authoritative voices. Some of the largest technology corporations in the United States have said they have formed a group to try to combat erroneous information and fraud related to the coronavirus. The group includes Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube. This does not appear to be part of that initiative.

YouTube has used bookshelves like this in the past to elevate videos viewers can trust, even during massive world news events. There's also a Breaking News shelf on the home page that comes from authoritative voices. Anecdotally, the shelf appears to have primarily contained COVID-19 news for the past week or so.

YouTube's COVID-19 shelf will initially launch in 16 countries, including the USA. US, UK, Brazil, India, Germany, France, Italy and Japan starting this week. The company will expand to more countries in the coming weeks.