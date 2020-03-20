YouTube joins Netflix to reduce video quality in Europe

YouTube is reducing the quality of its videos in Europe, as an increase in domestic use increases the tension of the continent's Internet during the new coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports. "We are committed to temporarily changing all traffic in the EU to the default standard definition," the company said in a statement.

The decision comes after EU industry chief Thierry Breton asked transmission platforms to help reduce their burden on the continent's infrastructure. Internet traffic increases as more people spend time at home according to social distancing patterns during the pandemic. There are fears of the strain this could create on the Internet infrastructure and cause further disruption to remote workers and e-learning activities now that businesses and schools have been closed.

The decision follows Netflix's announcement that it will reduce the bit rate of its streams for 30 days, in a bid to cut its network traffic by 25 percent. Video streaming is a major source of Internet traffic, BBC news notes, along with game downloads, while remote work technologies like webmail and video conferencing are believed to exert relatively less pressure on networks.

However, internet providers have emphasized that their networks have sufficient leeway to handle the increased demand. British telecoms provider BT recently released a statement saying that while daytime traffic during the week has increased by 35 to 60 percent, it is still half the average peak usage at night and "not close "of the total capacity of your network. Vodafone and TalkTalk, which also provide services to UK households, gave similar guarantees to BBC news despite also seeing increases in web traffic.