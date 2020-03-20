YouTube joins Netflix to reduce streaming quality in Europe | News

%MINIFYHTML872b7ce0dc059bf247f5c0d5076e0b1b11% %MINIFYHTML872b7ce0dc059bf247f5c0d5076e0b1b12%

Online streaming giants Netflix and YouTube say they are trying to save the Internet, reducing streaming quality as millions of people isolate themselves and turn on their home devices.

YouTube made the switch to high definition (HD) standard definition (SD) in the European Union, it said Friday, to avoid putting additional pressure on Internet resources, as Europeans, limited by the coronavirus outbreak, switch to telecommuting and watching videos at home

Netflix said Thursday it would reduce its bit rates on all its broadcasts in Europe, reducing traffic on its European networks by 25 percent to preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet during the coronavirus crisis.

The companies are taking action after EU industry chief Thierry Breton urged streaming platforms to reduce the quality of their videos to avoid Internet stagnation. Videos represent a substantial part of Internet traffic data.

His moves came after Breton spoke to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company, and to Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, a subsidiary of Google.

YouTube said that so far it had only seen a few spikes in usage, but decided to act to minimize stress on the system.

"We are committed to temporarily changing all traffic in the EU to the default standard definition," the company said in a statement.

Standard definition videos are not as detailed or sharp as high definition videos.

EuropeTelecommunications providers, from Vodafone to Deutsche Telekom, reported an increase in data traffic in recent days, forcing Breton to issue its preemptive call.

Disney, a streaming service that aims to rival Netflix, will launch across much of Western Europe on Monday, a week earlier than originally scheduled.

Parents with young children now trapped in isolation at home have probably already noticed his 500 movies through the company's Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic brands It will include Frozen II, the hit sequel that hit theaters last winter.