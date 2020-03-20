YouTube coronavirus news panel activates in 16 countries – BGR

Google placed a dedicated COVID-19 news panel on the YouTube home page that contains authoritative content on the pandemic.

The new panel was launched in 16 countries and will be located in the Recommended Videos section.

The COVID-19 news panel features the latest videos from various renowned news sources and is intended to reduce the spread of fake news.

Google is building a COVID-19 information site across the country that should also include details on detection and testing locations, but the resource is not yet available to the public. But that's not the only thing Google is doing to improve access to accurate information about the coronavirus pandemic.

For the past few weeks, Google has been monitoring the coronavirus content on YouTube to prevent misinformation from going viral. You may have seen banners on the video streaming site that indicated genuine COVID-19 information. Google is now ready to step up those efforts by making a big change to the YouTube home page. A COVID-19 news rack was launched in 16 countries, and you should start viewing it soon.

Google confirmed the move on its official Twitter account for YouTube, where it posted a preview of what the new COVID-19 section will look like on the mobile version of the site:

We want everyone to have access to authorized content during this trial period, which is why we are launching a COVID-19 news shelf on our home page in 16 countries. We will also expand to more countries. pic.twitter.com/nivKDZ2mHo – YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 19, 2020

"We want everyone to have access to authorized content during this trial period, so we are launching a COVID-19 news shelf on our home page in 16 countries. We will also expand to more countries," Google said.

It's unclear what those 16 countries are, but 9to5Google notes that the service has been implemented in the UK, USA. USA and Canada at the moment.

If you are in one of the countries where the update was triggered, you will find the COVID-19 news section on the home page, located just below the recommended video. In it, you should see featured news about some of the latest developments. Sources include, but are not limited to, ABC News, BBC news, Bloomberg, CBS this morning, CBS Evening News, CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, Y NBC News, as seen in the following screenshot.

Image Source: YouTube

An update shows new clips and randomizes the order of existing ones.

The COVID-19 section will likely vary by country, of course, but the important thing during this period of confusion is to get your news from trustworthy sources, rather than falling for sites dealing with misinformation and conspiracy theories. Spending more time at home won't be easy for some people, but quick access to entertainment and news should ease the next few months.

Separately, YouTube joined Netflix and announced that it will reduce the quality of video in Europe to help reduce the strain on networks caused by increased traffic for the millions of people who stay home.

Image source: Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock