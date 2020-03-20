Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

The official death toll from coronavirus in Italy exceeds that of China

Another day, another grim milestone: Italy's death toll from the coronavirus rose 427 to more than 3,405 on Thursday, beating those of China. Experts say Italy's total confirmed cases, 41,035, could double by the end of the month and exceed China's official count of 80,928.

The total workload is now growing by more than 10,000 daily in Europe. China, by contrast, reported 3,000 to 4,000 new confirmed infections at their peak in early February.

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the latest events to be postponed in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

Our head of the Rome office writes that while reporting on the outbreak in Italy, "it bounced between extreme precautions: wear the masks, wash my hands like Lady Macbeth, and let my guard down." It is now quarantined.

