Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

The official death toll from coronavirus in Italy exceeds that of China
Another day, another grim milestone: Italy's death toll from the coronavirus rose 427 to more than 3,405 on Thursday, beating those of China. Experts say Italy's total confirmed cases, 41,035, could double by the end of the month and exceed China's official count of 80,928.
The total workload is now growing by more than 10,000 daily in Europe. China, by contrast, reported 3,000 to 4,000 new confirmed infections at their peak in early February.
Here are the latest updates on the pandemic and markets, maps of where cases have been recorded, and a manual on how the virus is transmitted.
In other news:
-
The Cannes Film Festival is one of the latest events to be postponed in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
-
Our head of the Rome office writes that while reporting on the outbreak in Italy, "it bounced between extreme precautions: wear the masks, wash my hands like Lady Macbeth, and let my guard down." It is now quarantined.
What to know: The Times provides free access to much of our coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
USA USA I knew I wouldn't be prepared for a pandemic
President Trump, who initially downplayed the risks of the coronavirus outbreak, said Thursday that millions of masks were in production to help alleviate a severe shortage in hospitals. "No one knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this proportion," he said.
But internal documents show that, in fact, the federal government knew how underfunded, ill-prepared and uncoordinated it would be for a life-and-death battle with a virus for which there was no treatment. The main problem? The sense of urgency was not elevated to the highest levels of Congress or the executive branch.
Background: American officials began studying the increasing risk of pandemics during the George W. Bush administration, and President Barack Obama created a specific agency to plan them.
Be unable: In 2016, one of Mr. Obama's national security aides He wrote that "a minimum planning benchmark could be an epidemic of an order of magnitude or two more difficult than that caused by the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, with much more significant internal spread."
A Test for Putin's Security Status
Russia, which has 199 confirmed cases, reported its first death on Thursday. To fight the virus, It has joined other countries to impose limits on personal freedoms: closing schools, for example, and banning the gatherings of more than 50 people.
But unlike European leaders, President Vladimir Putin has long offered the Russians stability, competent governance and greater respect on the world stage in exchange for restrictions on democratic rights. Can you now convince a restless audience that it was worth it to accept that great deal?
Related: The coronavirus hit harder in Europe than in China because its leaders were unable to act quickly and boldly. To some extent, Europeans are paying a price for living in democracies where people are used to free movement and governments are concerned with public opinion.
Looking to the future: British health officials are creating an app that would alert people who have been in contact with someone who is known to have the coronavirus. It would depend on voluntary participation and could be adapted for other countries that distrust China's surveillance efforts.
If you have some time, it's worth it
Reflecting on African American art
African-American artists who navigated the Obama White House for eight years shaped the representation of black America and adjusted the way the United States views itself.
Artists represent a new vanguard of 21st century creators, writes our critic Wesley Morris in the introduction to a collection of interviews with Kerry Washington, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Kendrick Lamar, Oprah Winfrey, and other luminaries.
But the primacy that energizes his art, Wesley adds, is centuries old.
This is what is happening the most.
Germany: As part of a larger offensive on the far right, the government closed two clubs that are part of an anti-Semitic movement that refuses to recognize the modern German state.
Snapshot: Australian wildlife officials have been throwing water, carrots and sweet potatoes from helicopters to help save threatened wallabies on the brink of starvation in a fire-ravaged area.
World happiness report: Finland once again topped the annual list. The study measures overall life satisfaction and confidence that one lives in a place where people take care of each other, not how well they express their emotions.
Cook: Melissa Clark's Baked Oatmeal from her "Cooking From Your Pantry,quot; series in our daily coronavirus coverage summary. To make enough for three or four, heat the oven to 350 degrees and boil a kettle with water.
In a shallow baking dish, combine 3 cups of boiling water and 1 cup of steel-cut or cracked oatmeal. Add ¼ cup peanut butter (or almond butter) until smooth. (Don't worry about some lumps). Season the mixture with a large pinch of salt and a little cinnamon or nutmeg, if desired. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 1 hour, stirring in half. Try it, and if the oatmeal isn't cooking enough, let it bake a few more minutes.
“I like this sprinkled with cream and drizzled with maple syrup (or brown sugar is great, too). But it's good on its own, or maybe with sliced bananas. And it will keep you active all day.
Look: Before many of New York City's cultural institutions closed for concerns about the coronavirus, four photographers explored how people there view art, and sometimes ignore it.
Smarter life: Exercising now is difficult, but there are ways to get out and move around safely.
And now for the backstory on …
The humor in Madrid
As of Thursday, Spain had 17,149 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 767 deaths, most in both categories after Mainland China, Italy and Iran. Mike asked our correspondent Raphael minder what I was seeing on the ground in the Spanish capital.
What is the mood in Madrid right now?
In normal times, Madrid ranks as one of the most vibrant cities in Europe, with thousands of tapas bars and great weather that encourages people to socialize outdoors until the wee hours of the morning. So it has been very strange to see the city almost closed and so silent.
Schools have already been closed for a week, so this crisis is starting to make people very anxious for how long the closure could last. Among the few people on the street, many are walking their dog or pushing a shopping cart, two of the activities that are exempt from the government's order to stay indoors.
But there are gestures of solidarity, such as the applause that residents give daily from their balconies to thank the doctors and nurses who fight against the coronavirus.
You have written that Spain's fractured politics has government response complicated to the virus Do you expect to see less discussion and more unity as the crisis escalates?
Last weekend, when Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a state of emergency, he received scathing criticism from opposition parties for having responded too late. The crisis has also fueled territorial tensions, particularly because health care is one of the policy areas that is administered by regional administrations rather than the central government. Catalan and Basque politicians (who are from regions where there have been strong independence movements) have warned Mr. Sánchez not to reduce his powers.
But as coronavirus numbers for Spain have continued to rise, politicians have brushed aside their differences. Before the crisis, Sánchez was facing an uphill struggle to get approval for his next budget. Instead, it garnered broad support for a € 200 billion aid package.
The question is whether this financial aid will be disbursed efficiently and quickly enough. And if the blockade doesn't start to slow down the coronavirus in Spain soon, it could put Mr. Sánchez under renewed political pressure.
That's it for this briefing. See you Monday.
– Miguel
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about a group of coronavirus cases near New York City.
• Here is today's Mini crossword, and a clue: First of the five W (three letters) of a journalist. You can find all of our puzzles here.
• The New York Times has released a free e-book that answers your questions about the coronavirus pandemic.