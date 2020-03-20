Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Another day, another grim milestone: Italy's death toll from the coronavirus rose 427 to more than 3,405 on Thursday, beating those of China. Experts say Italy's total confirmed cases, 41,035, could double by the end of the month and exceed China's official count of 80,928.

The total workload is now growing by more than 10,000 daily in Europe. China, by contrast, reported 3,000 to 4,000 new confirmed infections at their peak in early February.

Here are the latest updates on the pandemic and markets, maps of where cases have been recorded, and a manual on how the virus is transmitted.

In other news:

  • The Cannes Film Festival is one of the latest events to be postponed in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

  • Our head of the Rome office writes that while reporting on the outbreak in Italy, "it bounced between extreme precautions: wear the masks, wash my hands like Lady Macbeth, and let my guard down." It is now quarantined.

The Times provides free access to much of our coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free.

President Trump, who initially downplayed the risks of the coronavirus outbreak, said Thursday that millions of masks were in production to help alleviate a severe shortage in hospitals. "No one knew there would be a pandemic or epidemic of this proportion," he said.

But internal documents show that, in fact, the federal government knew how underfunded, ill-prepared and uncoordinated it would be for a life-and-death battle with a virus for which there was no treatment. The main problem? The sense of urgency was not elevated to the highest levels of Congress or the executive branch.

Background: American officials began studying the increasing risk of pandemics during the George W. Bush administration, and President Barack Obama created a specific agency to plan them.

Russia, which has 199 confirmed cases, reported its first death on Thursday. To fight the virus, It has joined other countries to impose limits on personal freedoms: closing schools, for example, and banning the gatherings of more than 50 people.

But unlike European leaders, President Vladimir Putin has long offered the Russians stability, competent governance and greater respect on the world stage in exchange for restrictions on democratic rights. Can you now convince a restless audience that it was worth it to accept that great deal?

Related: The coronavirus hit harder in Europe than in China because its leaders were unable to act quickly and boldly. To some extent, Europeans are paying a price for living in democracies where people are used to free movement and governments are concerned with public opinion.

Looking to the future: British health officials are creating an app that would alert people who have been in contact with someone who is known to have the coronavirus. It would depend on voluntary participation and could be adapted for other countries that distrust China's surveillance efforts.

Cook: Melissa Clark's Baked Oatmeal from her "Cooking From Your Pantry,quot; series in our daily coronavirus coverage summary. To make enough for three or four, heat the oven to 350 degrees and boil a kettle with water.

In a shallow baking dish, combine 3 cups of boiling water and 1 cup of steel-cut or cracked oatmeal. Add ¼ cup peanut butter (or almond butter) until smooth. (Don't worry about some lumps). Season the mixture with a large pinch of salt and a little cinnamon or nutmeg, if desired. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 1 hour, stirring in half. Try it, and if the oatmeal isn't cooking enough, let it bake a few more minutes.

“I like this sprinkled with cream and drizzled with maple syrup (or brown sugar is great, too). But it's good on its own, or maybe with sliced ​​bananas. And it will keep you active all day.

Look: Before many of New York City's cultural institutions closed for concerns about the coronavirus, four photographers explored how people there view art, and sometimes ignore it.

Smarter life: Exercising now is difficult, but there are ways to get out and move around safely.

As of Thursday, Spain had 17,149 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 767 deaths, most in both categories after Mainland China, Italy and Iran. Mike asked our correspondent Raphael minder what I was seeing on the ground in the Spanish capital.

What is the mood in Madrid right now?

In normal times, Madrid ranks as one of the most vibrant cities in Europe, with thousands of tapas bars and great weather that encourages people to socialize outdoors until the wee hours of the morning. So it has been very strange to see the city almost closed and so silent.

Schools have already been closed for a week, so this crisis is starting to make people very anxious for how long the closure could last. Among the few people on the street, many are walking their dog or pushing a shopping cart, two of the activities that are exempt from the government's order to stay indoors.

But there are gestures of solidarity, such as the applause that residents give daily from their balconies to thank the doctors and nurses who fight against the coronavirus.

You have written that Spain's fractured politics has government response complicated to the virus Do you expect to see less discussion and more unity as the crisis escalates?

Last weekend, when Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a state of emergency, he received scathing criticism from opposition parties for having responded too late. The crisis has also fueled territorial tensions, particularly because health care is one of the policy areas that is administered by regional administrations rather than the central government. Catalan and Basque politicians (who are from regions where there have been strong independence movements) have warned Mr. Sánchez not to reduce his powers.

But as coronavirus numbers for Spain have continued to rise, politicians have brushed aside their differences. Before the crisis, Sánchez was facing an uphill struggle to get approval for his next budget. Instead, it garnered broad support for a € 200 billion aid package.

