You are getting crazy? Then train like an astronaut, imitate space

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – Isolated at home? Then train like an astronaut.

That's the inspiring advice of a public engagement specialist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Aspiring astronaut Rachel Zimmerman-Brachman said Friday that isolation is a lot like astronaut training. Then he came up with this positive message and released it via Facebook on Thursday:

“Attitude is everything: I'm on a tight-space adventure with a small crew for a long-duration mission, with occasional spacewalks and refueling missions. Sounds like astronaut training to me.

Zimmerman-Brachman, a long-time JPL employee with degrees in physics and space studies, said she wanted to be an astronaut from childhood. She has applied four times through NASA and the Canadian Space Agency. (She has dual citizenship).

He immediately thought of friends who had lived in simulated Martian habitats and had participated in other long-term isolation studies, once the coronavirus outbreak hit the US. USA And space program employees like her were urged to work from home. Her 14-year-old son is also at home in Sherman Oaks, California, doing school work.

JPL is developing a list of space-related educational activities that youth can do while at home.

"Life is a combination of what happens to you and what you do about it. We're going to be home for a while, so we can also make the most of it," he wrote in an email to The Associated Press. .

"I hope that other people will be inspired to have a positive attitude during this challenging time and to find a way to find garrisons in the current situation," he added.

"We are all in this together."

