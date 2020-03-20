Xiaomi stops working on its own chipsets: Report – Latest news

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has shut down its custom internal chip project, which was developed by the Pinecone division.

Xiaomi's first proprietary processor, the Surge S1, hit the headlines in 2017, as it pushed the Chinese phone maker into the elite group of tech companies like Samsung and Huawei that could develop their own processors.

However, after the Surge S1, we didn't hear much about the progress of its chip development. The latest information from China suggests that Xiaomi has probably abandoned its chipset project, Gizmo China reported Thursday.

There were reports that Xiaomi would show off the Surge S2 at MWC 2018, but it never happened.

According to industry experts, Xiaomi is focusing its attention on other projects that are not as complicated or expensive as developing an application processor. Rather than making smartphone processors, the company is looking to develop Bluetooth, RF chips and other low-power peripheral components, the Gizmo China report added.

Xiaomi's Surge S1 itself was essentially a basic 28nm chip that featured ARM hardware as standard: eight Cortex-A53 cores and a quad-core Mali-T860 GPU.

