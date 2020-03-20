XFL players with the best chances of making NFL rosters in 2020

%MINIFYHTML4bcc487af2226bdd38db6f8d079b8ff811% %MINIFYHTML4bcc487af2226bdd38db6f8d079b8ff812%

The first season of the XFL was canceled after the midpoint of the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means players will soon be able to sign contracts with NFL teams.

Even though the XFL initially said that players could sign with NFL teams "immediately," the NFL sent a memo to its teams telling them to wait. We explain in more detail here, but just know that from now on you won't see any XFL players signing NFL contracts. The two soccer leagues are still working to make that possible.

When it happens, expect many XFL players to start signing contracts in the NFL. During training camp and the first part of the preseason, NFL teams can have rosters of 90 players. So while many names may not end up in the final rosters, there should be plenty of players who at least have opportunities.

When the AAF closed last year, more than 50 players ended up signing contracts with NFL teams. But when cuts were cut from the 53-player roster, only 18 players made rosters or practiced squads. A few players had an impact like Greg Ward Jr., who became a starting catcher for the Eagles near the end of the season, finishing 28-254-1 on the year.

As for the XFL, let's look at 10 players who could have an impact on the NFL in 2020.

P.J. Walker, QB, Houston Roughnecks

Any list from XFL to NFL will be named Walker, and for good reason. He dominated the XFL, leading the league in passing yards (1,338) and touchdowns (15). He had the second highest QB rating (104.4) and showed his mobility with 99 rushing yards in five games.

Walker has reportedly already sparked interest from some teams.

As previous teams suggest, Walker is unlikely to join an NFL team as a starting quarterback. Garrett Gilbert dominated the AAF, but was relegated to the third-string quarterback for the Browns last season. Walker could win a job in the future, but don't expect him to get a starting position right away.

Kenny Robinson, S, St. Louis BattleHawks

Robinson is a special case, as he was the only player in the XFL with the remaining college eligibility. (We spoke to Robinson recently and covered his story in more detail here.)

As for his NFL prospects, Robinson is eligible for the NFL Draft and will likely be selected. Arif Hasan of the Atheltic told us that Robinson is likely a Day 3 draft pick, and that he likes Robinson's chances of being drafted, "particularly in the sixth round."

Mike Renner, Principal Analyst, Pro Football Focus & # 39; tweeted I would take Robinson "in the third (round)".

Robinson ended his XFL season with two interceptions and a sack along with 17 solo tackles.

Cam Phillips, WR, Houston Roughnecks

Cam Phillips won the XFL "Star of the Week,quot; award three times (out of five) while continuing to dominate defenses weekly. Outside of a bad game, Phillips produced ridiculous numbers in his five starts.

Game Rec. Yards TD Week 1 4 4 67 one Week 2 8 63 3 Week 3 8 194 3 Week 4 one 9 9 0 0 Week 5 10 122 two

He finished with 31 catches, 455 yards and 9 touchdowns, leading the XFL in all categories. At just 24 years old, Phillips is a promising young wide receiver. With scores of 84, 50 and 48 yards on the season, it should draw the interest of teams looking for a deep threat receiver.

Donald Parham, TE, Dallas renegades

Looking ahead to the season, it seemed like the XFL was lacking a lot of talent in the tight end. That was mostly true, as not many were successful, but Donald Parham came out of nowhere to impress.

Parham is an interesting player, standing 6-8 tall but underweight at 237 pounds. He turned out to be a great receiving threat in Dallas, finishing fifth in the league in catches (24), third in the yard in receiving yards (307) and second in the league in touchdowns (4). It was a reliable choice, as 15 of his 24 receptions led to first attempts.

Storm Norton, OT, Los Angeles Wildcats

Norton played in a game for the Vikings in 2018 and has rebounded on some teams since 2017, but has been unable to stay in the NFL. He was the best offensive lineman recruited in the XFL, and he proved it was worth protecting Josh Johnson with the Wildcats.

At 6-8,308 pounds, Norton, 25, was one of the best offensive linemen in the new soccer league. Don't be surprised if you see him sign with an NFL team in the near future.

Honorable offensive line mentions: Terry Poole, Houston Roughnecks; Martez Ivey, Tampa Bay Vipers; Anthony Coyle, Guardians of New York; Sebastian Tretola, Houston Roughnecks; Maurquice Shakir, renegades from Dallas.

Lance Dunbar, RB, Dallas renegades

Lance Dunbar https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1b/dd/lance-dunbar_vj7wctsfwg4c1wp3ipg03iabo.png?t=-132290528,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Fantasy football owners probably recognize the name Lance Dunbar. He played for the Cowboys from 2012-16 before signing with the Rams in 2017. He has been good but has suffered several injuries.

Dunbar eventually found a team willing to put him on a playing role, and was very successful. He ranked third in the XFL in receptions (26) and third in yards per carry (4.87). An NFL team looking to add an answer should think about signing Dunbar, who is a bit old (30 years old) but showed plenty of promise in the XFL.

Deatrick Nichols, CB, Houston Roughnecks

We already have a couple of Houston offensive stars on the list, but the team was undefeated because they also had good defense. Nichols played a big role with his three league leading interceptions. He also added six pass deviations, three tackles for loss, one catch and one QB hit. Nichols was also one of eight XFL players to have an interception and a catch.

The 25-year-old corner didn't get much attention from NFL teams because of his 5-10, 185-pound frame. He played in two NFL games for the Cardinals, but was used on special teams. His size is a legitimate concern, but his XFL production might make some teams think of signing him as a five-cent corner.

Cavon Walker, DT, New York Guardians

The Guardians defense kept them in most games, and leading the way was Walker. His size is somewhat under 284 pounds, but he continued to find his way onto the opponent's playing field. He led the league with 4.5 sacks, recording at least half a sack in every game except one. He also added five loss tackles and nine quarterback hits.

If Walker signs in the NFL, it will be interesting to see if he stays in the DT or moves to the defensive end. Either way, it was disruptive enough to win a camp test.

Jordan Ta & # 39; amu, QB, St. Louis BattleHawks

Jordan Ta & # 39; amu https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/62/39/jordan-taamu_1h60c7v8il95i1gyy91fnk6997.png?t=-132290528,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Ta & # 39; amu was one of our favorite quarterbacks to watch in the XFL. He was an efficient passer who finished with the highest completion percentage in the league (72.4). He was also extremely productive with the third highest number of passing yards (1,050) and the third highest QB rating (101.3).

But Ta & # 39; amu is not just a great passer; he is also a great runner. He led all XFL quarterbacks in runs with 217 yards, which was seventh among all players. His 5.29 rushing yards also led the league. Ta & # 39; amu is only 22 years old with limited playing experience, but after a strong performance in five XFL games, he should win a camp test with an NFL team this season.

Gates DeMarquis, LB, Houston Roughnecks

Gates, a prominent linebacker in the AAF, signed with the Redskins after the AAF fold, but did not stay on Washington's list. He found a home in the XFL, where he was a star for the Roughnecks, filling statistics in cash scores.

He had 32 total tackles, two sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries. Don't be surprised if you win another camp test after another successful run in a spring soccer league.

Honorable mentions

As mentioned, the AAF had more than 50 players sign NFL contracts in the offseason, so one can expect that more of the 10 XFL players mentioned above will receive attention from NFL teams. Below are a few others that deserve attention.

RB De & # 39; Veon Smith: He is a strong runner who led the XFL in the race (365). He is only 25 years old, so he should be interested.

RB Matt Jones: He finished second in the league in runs (314 yards). It wasn't too impressive, at just 3.9 yards per carry and a touchdown, but he already has NFL experience (1,341 yards), so he could find a home somewhere.

QB Josh Johnson: Johnson was very impressive, leading the XFL in the QB rating (106.8) and was one of three quarterbacks with more than 1,000 yards. But he will be 34 years old when the NFL season arrives. It could land as a reliable backup somewhere.

WR Dan Williams: He ranked second in the XFL in receiving yards (338) and first in yards per catch (14.70) among receivers with more than 20 receptions.

WR Tre McBride: He played only three games due to injury, but shone with a couple of 100-yard games. Despite playing two games fewer than most receivers, he was still fifth in receiving yards (271). Furthermore, his 16.94 yards per catch on 16 receptions is remarkable.

Fir WR Nelson: He caught 20 of his 28 goals and averaged 89 yards per game, finishing with two touchdowns in three starts. It's a reliable option that could have led the league in some receiving categories if it hadn't been hurt.

LB Steven Johnson: He led the league in total tackles (49) as well as tackles for loss (6). He was also a star in the AAF.

DT Anthony Johnson: He finished with 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits.

S Will Hill: He finished with two interceptions, two wide passes, three quarterback hits and 33 combined tackles.

P Marquette King: King was a second-team All-Pro bettor in the NFL in 2016 before falling out of the league. He looked good in the XFL, leading the league in punt average (45.7).

K Austin MacGinnis: He went 10 for 10 in his kick attempts in the XFL. He had the most field goal attempts of any kicker in the league and was just one of only two kickers to be perfect for the year. He also led the league in kickoff average (65.0) and touchbacks (4). He was the only kicker in the league with more than two touchbacks.

K Matthew McCrane: He was 8 out of 8 with his kick attempts. He was 3-for-3 from 40-49 yards and 2-for-2 from over 50 with a length of 53.