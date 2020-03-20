XFL officially rules out the rest of its first season, votes to continue next year – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd6c0a17e93cd53f2ce972e8e2cf776e811% %MINIFYHTMLd6c0a17e93cd53f2ce972e8e2cf776e812%

"The COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest state and local regulations, have left the XFL with no option but to officially cancel the rest of the 2020 season," the league said in a statement. “This decision was made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority. While we are disappointed not to complete the 2020 season, our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support. "

The Vince McMahon-backed league started strong in early February, but was met with diminishing interest later. The league revived this year after lasting just one season in 2001, with the goal of tapping into the growing appetite for sports programming and legal play. He had strong backing from various television networks, bringing hope that the league could avoid its past mistakes and prosper in an increasingly hungry world of sports.

The eight-team league suspended play on March 8, joining the NBA, NHL, and MLB in the deferral games. The XFL originally envisioned its championship weekend for April 26 on ESPN and had Fox games scheduled for Thursday night for the last two weeks of the calendar. ABC planned to televise 14 games.

The Los Angeles local wildcats finished 2-3 at XFL West, while the New York Guardians were 3-2. The Houston Roughnecks had the best record in the league at 5-0 when the plug was removed.