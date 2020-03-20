Xbox Live is down for the second time this week

Microsoft's Xbox Live service is down again for the second time this week. The issues started showing up a little after 7PM ET on Friday, with Down Detector indicating sharp spikes in connection issues reported by users, and Microsoft later confirmed to Twitter that it's "experiencing issues,quot; with pairing, party chat and searching for groups. "

On Sunday, Xbox Live experienced a similar outage that lasted more than two hours. That was slightly more serious as users reported problems logging in to Xbox One devices. This time, Microsoft's Xbox Live status page still doesn't appear to indicate a problem, though the company acknowledges it's working on a solution. .

We are aware that users have problems with pairing, group chat and group search. Our engineers are working to fix this now. We will keep you informed here when we have updates! – Xbox support (@XboxSupport) March 20, 2020

Unfortunately for Microsoft, this is a rather awkward time for its multiplayer gaming service to suffer another outage. Right now, there are millions of people in the United States practicing social distancing and local governments are asking them to stay away from public spaces now that bars, restaurants, and other central social institutions have stopped working in response to the coronavirus crisis. That means there are quite a few people playing video games and keeping in touch with online friends in the process, or at least in the case of Xbox users, who try to do so.