World Snooker Championship postponed due to coronavirus pandemic | Billiard News





Judd Trump celebrates winning the World Snooker Championship last year

The 2020 Snooker World Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities now intend to stage the final stages in the Crucible on rescheduled dates in July or August where Judd Trump will defend his crown.

The qualifying rounds of the biggest billiard event would take place from April 8 to 15 at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, followed by the final stages from April 18 to May 4 at the Crucible Theater.

The news follows this week's Tour Championship that moved to July, as it had initially been changed behind closed doors.

I can assure everyone that we are doing our best together with our broadcasters, venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible. WST President Barry Hearn

World Snooker Tour President Barry Hearn said: "These are difficult times for everyone, but we are determined to get through it. Fans around the world, as well as the 144 players involved, are eager to know if the World Championship will take place. out and when I can assure everyone that we are doing our best together with our broadcasters, venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible.

"Billiard players are freelancers, they need opportunities to win cash prizes, so we have a responsibility to them. We are currently exploring the potential of hosting closed-door tournaments to keep the circuit alive, with more details to follow next. week,quot;.

"Live televised coverage of the biggest sporting events can be an inspiration to people around the world in these difficult times, so it is important that we strive to find solutions for our tournaments."

