World Beyond premiere, promoted by AMC amid coronavirus-related production shutdowns, advertising money change – Deadline

AMC has postponed the launch of its zombie spin-off series The Walking Dead: beyond the world. Originally slated to debut on April 12, the new drama will now be released "later this year," AMC announced Friday. The Walking DeadTwitter account.

The Walking Dead: beyond the world joins FX season 4 Fargo, which premiered in April was also recently postponed until later in the year. While Fargo I was still filming when all of Hollywood production stopped recently, Beyond the world filming had ended, but was in post-production in recent episodes, which has been affected by closings of companies related to COVID-10.

Furthermore, in front of a pipeline that is drying up, as a series of series scheduled to run in the second half of 2020 have suspended production and may not be ready in time, the networks may be looking to preserve a tent show. finished or almost finished for later in the year.

What's more, the country is in a health crisis now: people are dealing with the threat of pandemic and unemployment, companies are in a cost-cutting mode amid business closings and the stock market crash . As a result, I heard that many companies are shifting their advertising spending from the second quarter to later in the year, which is key for ad networks like AMC.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond expand the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and history that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a safe and comfortable place to face dangers, known and unknown, that live and die in an important search. Persecuted by those who want to protect them and those who want to harm them, a story of growth and transformation unfolds across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But they will all find the truths they seek. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, the stars of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath.

