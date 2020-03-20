Worcester blocks Michael Fatialofa from walking unaided after neck injury | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML4476d9f0c049874f8e5670de56d26ea211% %MINIFYHTML4476d9f0c049874f8e5670de56d26ea212%





Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa was injured in January

Worcester's blockade, Michael Fatialofa, was filmed walking unaided as he continues to recover from a serious neck injury.

The 27-year-old second row suffered the injury in Worcester's 62-5 defeat in the Premier League in Saracens on January 4.

He was diagnosed with a spinal contusion, a serious condition causing compression of the spine, and underwent surgery to relieve pressure on the spinal cord caused by bruising and swelling.

Fatialofa spent four weeks at St Mary's Hospital in London, three of which were in intensive care, before moving to Stoke Mandeville Hospital's world-renowned spinal injury unit.

Now, the wife of former Hurricane player Tatiana posted a video on his Instagram story of him walking during his rehab.

She wrote a caption on the video that said, "Don't blow smoke when I say 'Jesus is the answer'.

"I really am serious because you are witnessing a MIRACLE that even medical professionals cannot explain.

"They are so shocked by their progress given their critical level of injury."

"Everyone was literally paralyzed from the neck down just 10 weeks ago and currently spinal cord injuries have no clinical cure, but my amazing husband is proof that God is never limited to human wisdom. So I am very grateful "