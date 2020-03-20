Wonho has been released from all drug charges and 5 other K-Pop news stories you should read

%MINIFYHTML8e2a76330a716c83bbcee283c7c01ab511% %MINIFYHTML8e2a76330a716c83bbcee283c7c01ab512%

Starship Entertainment released a statement saying: "At the end of October last year, allegations of marijuana smoking were filed against Wonho, which consequently prompted the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's drug investigation team to investigate all charges. of drugs on him During the investigation, Wonho actively cooperated with the police and all investigative procedures, including scientific examinations by investigative agencies. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's drug investigation unit conducted extensive investigations over the past five months, but could find no charges. Finally, on March 10, Wonho's internal investigation concluded.

They continued to clarify their silence during the lengthy investigation and said, "We did everything possible to minimize media exposure to Wonho and to appoint an attorney to ensure there are no charges against him. We will continue to fully support Wonho to develop his own career in the future. Thank you. "

Starship thanked Monsta X fans for their "unwavering support,quot; during the investigation and apologized for "causing great concern." Online, fans dialed #WonhoIsFree and #WelcomeBackWonho celebrate.

Wonho spoke about the past few months in an exclusive interview with Shipping, where he apologized to fans and talked about his childhood and being a member of Monsta X.