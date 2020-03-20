Woman sues Tekashi 6ix9ine for $ 150 million in Brooklyn shooting

The week is going from bad to worse for rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, as he is being sued by a third person, a woman who claims he was shot in Brooklyn in the middle of a revenge shootout precipitated by the rapper.

According to Page Six, the alleged victim, who introduced himself as Jane Doe, alleges that Tekashi heard that some of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods were filming a music video at the Smurf Village apartment complex in Brooklyn on July 16, 2018.

The documents claim that the rapper told the person who informed him about the shooting "to assault or murder the members of Nine Trey involved in his kidnapping." The woman, who is presumably not a member of Nine Trey, was shot in the foot by a stray bullet. She couldn't work, so she lost her job, and now she wants revenge.

The rapper was kidnapped just six days after the shooting.