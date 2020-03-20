Woman sues Tekashi 6ix9ine for $ 150 million in Brooklyn shooting

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

The week is going from bad to worse for rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, as he is being sued by a third person, a woman who claims he was shot in Brooklyn in the middle of a revenge shootout precipitated by the rapper.

According to Page Six, the alleged victim, who introduced himself as Jane Doe, alleges that Tekashi heard that some of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods were filming a music video at the Smurf Village apartment complex in Brooklyn on July 16, 2018.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here