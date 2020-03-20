Woman records & # 39; racial discrimination & # 39; at Harford Bank! (Vine)

A black woman claims she faced racial discrimination while trying to cash a check at Harford Bank in Maryland. The woman drove to the Joppa, MD location and presented a check and identification to the bank teller.

That was when things went away.

According to the woman, the bank teller, who is white, refused to cash the check. He also refused to return the check to the woman, or her identification.

Finally, the black woman called the police and asked them for help. The police spoke to the bank teller, but refused to take action against her.

This is what the black woman says happened next: