WME Partners Call As Agency Prepares For Long Faces Tough Times – Deadline

Beyond the teleconference from Paradigm chief Sam Gores, to temporarily lay off more than 100 employees, a WME Partners conference call on Friday put members of that select group in shock.

Essentially, those agents were informed of an indefinite deferral of a windfall they expected to occur on April 5. Basically, the partners were given the option to withdraw 20% of their equity, calculated with a company valuation of $ 3.6 billion. That will be postponed indefinitely and partners were also told that they are likely to be asked to volunteer to take salary cuts, until the business recovers.

This is a watershed moment for WME. Some of the brokers in recent years kept their wages at discount rates, promising a capital payment from an expensive IPO that would have made many negotiators independently wealthy. So this is quite a hit. It would have been very difficult to withdraw all the partners now, up to 150, but it will remain to be seen if they all stay in the long term as a result of this.

Related story Coronavirus crisis agencies: the Sam Gores institutes of Paradigm & # 39; temporary layoffs & # 39; widespread

These were measures that were discussed, the sources said, and nothing has been instituted. But parent company Endeavor has rebuilt into a company that makes up to half of its revenue from live events, and that business has completely dried up. The agency is heavily burdened with debt, prompting S&P Global to include it in a list of 107 companies from all sectors that are under negative credit watch or have lowered their ratings as the virus incapacitated everyone. Much of the agency's future will be to keep these star agents in the fold and keep morale high. It is not lost on anyone that the agency's firsts, Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell, took $ 162.5 million each, at a time when the partners had the option to liquidate before the agency underwent an IPO that it withdrew when Target numbers were not reached. These finances were listed in S-1 filings.

The insiders replied that Emanuel and Whitesell were entitled to exercise that option because they had long taken discounted wages while turning the agency into a monster. The now postponed share buyback program was not the first time partners were invited to withdraw shares. This was the second offer, reflecting much more equity than was given to the rising stars. Furthermore, the other consideration here is that if Endeavor had carried out the IPO, the value of the shares would have gone up the floor anyway at this time, before those agents could have withdrawn their shares, said a source sympathetic to the agency dilemma.

The agency is doing everything possible to keep the company afloat, and it might have been appalling from the standpoint of survival to withdraw partners in this current emergency. A source sympathetic to the dilemma facing Endeavor and WME leaders said the priority is not to participate in mass layoffs, which could be inevitable if the drought lasts for months. Therefore, it was inevitable that difficult decisions would be made.

The agency's leadership will have to bet that things will improve in the future when the coronavirus curve flattens, and those partners will eventually recover. But right now, that seems a long way off, and this will be a test of loyalty for an agency whose parent company has been hard-pressed for high-priced transactions with this crisis occurring at the most inopportune moment.