William and Kate visit the control room of the London ambulance service

Prince william Y Kate Middleton He visited Control Room 111 of the London Ambulance Service in Croydon on Thursday. There, they met with staff members who have been receiving NHS 111 calls from the public and thanked them for their hard work amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
"The past few weeks, and most recent days, have been understandably concerning with the continued spread of the coronavirus," the Duke of Cambridge said in a statement. "But it is at times like this that we realize how much the NHS represents the best of our country and our society: people of all backgrounds and lifestyles with different experiences and abilities coming together for the common good. Not only They are NHS The staff and emergency workers who respond to the needs of the public, they, like the rest of us, are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones They need our support as much as we need theirs That's why we Catherine and I were proud to visit the staff who work at NHS 111, convey our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and my father, to the staff who work 24 hours to provide care and advice to those who need it most. "
The control room, which serves southeast London, has experienced increased demand for the NHS 111 service. According to a press release shared by the Palace, the London Ambulance Service, which receives calls from both the control rooms of Croydon as of Barking, has received at least five times the usual call rate. In addition, it runs two 999 control rooms, which have received nearly 8,000 calls a day.
"Our staff is working incredibly hard at our four call centers, handling more than twice as many calls as usual," said the CEO of the London Ambulance Service. Garrett Emmerson he said in a statement. "So it has been an incredible boost for the staff to be able to meet with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Their Royal Highnesses spoke to some of our 111 call managers and clinicians who are remarkably busy as we work hard to support Londoners and to the general public. NHS. "
William and Kate also learned about ways that members of the public can help alleviate this type of pressure by visiting the nhs.uk/coronavirus website before contacting 111.
"It was also great to see great online tools for those with mild symptoms or concerns." William continued in his statement. "We all have a role to play if we are to protect the most vulnerable. That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those with whom we live have symptoms, and avoiding nonessential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. "
PA cable
According to The Daily Mailroyal correspondent of Rebecca English, William and Kate frequently used hand sanitizer during the visit and did not shake hands. He also reported that they made a "conscious effort to distance themselves socially from people."
In addition, the Englishman shared images of William meeting the former Buckingham Palace telephone operator. Paula White. For english report, White claimed his mother, the afternoon Princess DianaHe used to sneak in to sit with them and take some calls.
Kate wore a pink Marks and Spencer suit for the visit, while William donned a jacket, sweater, and buttoned shirt.
The visit came just a day after William offered the public words of encouragement and spoke about the National Emergencies Trust in a video.
Additionally, Queen Elizabeth II, who is currently in Windsor with Prince philip, issued a statement in which he spoke about how many people and families are "entering a period of great concern and uncertainty."
"We are all advised to change our normal routines and regular life patterns for the good of the communities in which we live and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them," said Her Majesty. "At times like these, I remember that our nation's history has been forged by individuals and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our efforts combined with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously grateful for the experience and commitment From our scientists, doctors, and emergency and public services, but now more than ever in our recent past, we all have a vital role to play as individuals, today and in the days to come, weeks and months to find new ways to be in Contact each other and make sure loved ones are safe. I'm sure we are up to that challenge. You can be sure that my family and I are ready to play our part. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
