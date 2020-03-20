William and Kate visit the control room of the London ambulance service

%MINIFYHTMLc3ce50492e4527c05797b6a9e37cafea11% %MINIFYHTMLc3ce50492e4527c05797b6a9e37cafea12%

The control room, which serves southeast London, has experienced increased demand for the NHS 111 service. According to a press release shared by the Palace, the London Ambulance Service, which receives calls from both the control rooms of Croydon as of Barking, has received at least five times the usual call rate. In addition, it runs two 999 control rooms, which have received nearly 8,000 calls a day.

"Our staff is working incredibly hard at our four call centers, handling more than twice as many calls as usual," said the CEO of the London Ambulance Service. Garrett Emmerson he said in a statement. "So it has been an incredible boost for the staff to be able to meet with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Their Royal Highnesses spoke to some of our 111 call managers and clinicians who are remarkably busy as we work hard to support Londoners and to the general public. NHS. "

William and Kate also learned about ways that members of the public can help alleviate this type of pressure by visiting the nhs.uk/coronavirus website before contacting 111.

"It was also great to see great online tools for those with mild symptoms or concerns." William continued in his statement. "We all have a role to play if we are to protect the most vulnerable. That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those with whom we live have symptoms, and avoiding nonessential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. "