Since Tom Brady's signing with the Buccaneers became official, there has been a question on the minds of Tampa Bay fans: what number will he use?

Brady was No. 12 for all 20 seasons with the Patriots. The number has been used by many great quarterbacks: Terry Bradshaw, Roger Staubach, Jim Kelly, Joe Namath, Ken Stabler, Bob Griese, Randall Cunningham, and Aaron Rodgers, to name a few, and perhaps none have used it better than Brady. has in the last two decades.

So what's the heist? Why wouldn't Brady keep using 12?

Well, for starters, the number is taken by Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin, and while the 24-year-old pass receiver may not have the history with Brady's No. 12, he certainly has used it well. In 2019, his third season in the NFL, Godwin accumulated 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, all of his career highs, and earned his first professional selection in the Pro Bowl.

When asked if he would give Brady his number, Godwin said he was depending on Brady.

"Obviously if he doesn't want it, or if he's not making a big deal out of it, I'm definitely going to keep it up," Godwin said in a video interview with the Buccaneers' website. "We'll see how it goes. I think just out of respect for what he has done, what he has accomplished, the kind of career he has forged himself, you have to lean toward that respect."

"He is the GOAT," added Godwin.

Godwin may be willing to defer Brady, but Bucs fans may still want to wait to buy his No. 12 Brady jerseys (for various reasons).

Wayyyyy In 1995, the year before Godwin's birth, Brady chose to wear the number 10 in his first year in Michigan and stayed at age four in Ann Arbor. It was his first pick as a rookie with the Patriots, but it belonged to Lee Johnson, the New England gambler at the time. So Brady went with 12, the number in his locker.

That raises some questions: Will Brady take a portion of his New England background with him and take No. 12 at Tampa Bay? Will it return to its old number 10 (currently owned by Tampa Bay catcher Scotty Miller)? Or are you looking for a new beginning with a different number?