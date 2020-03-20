Why fans think The Weeknd's new album is a tribute to Bella Hadid

BACKGRID
Repeat after me: WeekendThe new album is officially here.
On Friday, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy-winning artist's fourth studio album was released, which sent fans to the weekend with new music perfect for a dance party in the kitchen.
"GO EVERYWHERE," the star announced after midnight. "LOVE YOU GUYS."
Naturally, fans have already sunk their excited teeth into the new melodies and lyrics from The Weeknd, interpreting pretty much every word from the beloved artist before going to Twitter with their thoughts. The consensus? The Weeknd had Bella Hadid in the brain
The intermittent couple has long been a Hollywood fixture since 2015. While a source told E! The news in August that the famous lovebirds had separated once again, their current status is still in the air. But, as fans have pointed out after dissecting The Weeknd's new job, she's in all of her music.
In the song, "Escape From LA," about a tumultuous relationship in Los Angeles, fans couldn't help but notice the artist's apparent reference to Hadid with the phrase: "Chrome Hearts was hanging by the neck," considering the supermodel has collaborated. with the brand.
For the song "Snowchild,quot;, some listeners noted that the laughter in the middle of the song sounded like Hadid's after he sings: "She never needs a man, she is what a man needs / So I fall in love with her every day. "
In "Hardest to Love," The Weeknd blames himself as he reflects on the fall of a relationship, singing at one point: "I can't, I can't believe you love me / After all, my heart breaks after all I've done, "apparently a nod to the intermittent nature of his past with Hadid.
While none of the stars have commented on social media speculation about music, Twitter is certainly convinced that Hadid had a lot to do with The Weeknd's latest work.
As a fan tweeted with a photo of Hadid, "Thank you for being the reason behind 56 minutes and 12 seconds of musical euphoria."
