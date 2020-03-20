Why fans think The Weeknd's new album is a tribute to Bella Hadid

Repeat after me: WeekendThe new album is officially here.

On Friday, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy-winning artist's fourth studio album was released, which sent fans to the weekend with new music perfect for a dance party in the kitchen.

"GO EVERYWHERE," the star announced after midnight. "LOVE YOU GUYS."

Naturally, fans have already sunk their excited teeth into the new melodies and lyrics from The Weeknd, interpreting pretty much every word from the beloved artist before going to Twitter with their thoughts. The consensus? The Weeknd had Bella Hadid in the brain

The intermittent couple has long been a Hollywood fixture since 2015. While a source told E! The news in August that the famous lovebirds had separated once again, their current status is still in the air. But, as fans have pointed out after dissecting The Weeknd's new job, she's in all of her music.