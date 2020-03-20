Why did Kourtney Kardashian feel like she was on a hamster wheel?

Kourtney Kardashian has come a long way, and the new season of keeping up with the Kardashians will reflect that.

The 40-year-old mother of three sat with E! host Jason Kennedy in In the room, where he totally agreed with Jason's idea that season 18 of KUWTK it is "a new season in your life,quot;.

"I feel like I've finally come to the place where I can balance being a mom and working," said the founder of Poosh. "I've always obviously done both, but it used to be where I worked a lot more. So I really changed my focus."

Kourtney explained that she also wants the time she spends with her children to be meaningful.

"My children have always been my top priority, but I never had time with them after school to, you know, do their homework or go to their activities," he added. "Everyone really needs one-on-one time with me, so making an effort to do something takes a long time. It's like my whole life."