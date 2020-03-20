Why did Kourtney Kardashian feel like she was on a hamster wheel?

Kourtney Kardashian has come a long way, and the new season of keeping up with the Kardashians will reflect that.
The 40-year-old mother of three sat with E! host Jason Kennedy in In the room, where he totally agreed with Jason's idea that season 18 of KUWTK it is "a new season in your life,quot;.
"I feel like I've finally come to the place where I can balance being a mom and working," said the founder of Poosh. "I've always obviously done both, but it used to be where I worked a lot more. So I really changed my focus."
Kourtney explained that she also wants the time she spends with her children to be meaningful.
"My children have always been my top priority, but I never had time with them after school to, you know, do their homework or go to their activities," he added. "Everyone really needs one-on-one time with me, so making an effort to do something takes a long time. It's like my whole life."
Although Kourtney has been on target when it comes to juggling work and being a mom, doing so has been particularly difficult for her in the past. Speaking to Jason, she admitted "feeling really unhappy,quot; for a period of time.
"I felt like I was on a hamster wheel," said Kourtney. "I felt that something needed to change."
Congratulations to Kourt for sharing a story that so many other parents can relate to!
Capture more of Kourtney and the Kardashian-Jenner clan when season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians opens on March 26.
In the room airs Monday at 8 p.m., only on E!
keeping up with the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLfecf819abf8283ea4c47771648e6650517%