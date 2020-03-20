Who Is Connor Mackey? The flames sign a highly coveted blueliner without sketch

Although the NHL season is on hiatus, teams from across the league continue to do business.

The last deal came on Friday afternoon when the Calgary flames Announced Signature of Untapped Free Agent Connor Mackey to a one-year entry-level agreement that will begin next season.

At 6-2, the 23-year-old defender was one of the highest-rated undrafted free agents in hockey.

This is all you need to know about the new perspective on flames.

Where is Connor Mackey from?

Mackey hails from Tower Lakes, Illinois, and attended Barrington High School, which is located an hour from Chicago. His father David Mackey played 126 NHL games for the Blackhawks, Blues, and Minnesota North Stars.

Where has Connor Mackey played?

After captaining his high school team, Mackey played two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL before beginning his NCAA career at Minnesota State University in 2017. He has been playing collegiate ever since.

What are Connor Mackey's strengths as a player?

The blueliner has been widely regarded for his offensive contributions, especially in the power game. In his second season at Green Bay, Mackey scored 47 points in just 60 games, 34 of them with a men's lead. However, he's more of a player than a goal scorer, with just six goals to his 41 assists in 2016-17 when he was named the USHL Defender of the Year.

He has also been praised for his high hockey IQ and decision making. Last season at Mankato he had 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 36 games and was selected for the WCHA First Team.

What is your connection to Calgary?

Mackey's father played 60 games for the Medicine Hat Tigers, so there is a small family connection to Alberta, but according to Flames' social media manager Torie Peterson, he also attended a development camp in Calgary just a few years ago. .

Quick note on # Calls Recent signing, Connor Mackey: Attended development camp in Calgary in 2017, a story with the club. Kid has a lot of potential, high ceiling. – Torie Peterson (@ToriePeterson) March 20, 2020

Now Mackey will have a chance to claim an NHL career as part of the Flames organization.