White House says Mike Pence staff member tested positive for virus – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – The White House says a staff member of Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML59a755629c0aa926d36538e8727aacb811% %MINIFYHTML59a755629c0aa926d36538e8727aacb812%

Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, had "no close contact,quot; with either the Vice President or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone with whom the person has been in contact, is conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miller says Pence's office was notified Friday night of the positive test result.