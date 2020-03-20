Where's the cast of Glee now?

Can you believe it's been five years since we said goodbye to McKinley High?
It was five years ago today, on March 20, 2015, the great success of Fox Joy it was definitely signed after six record-breaking historical seasons filled with show chorus antics, slushies and more amazing song mixes than we could put on our iPods. (Remember the iPods?)
The show not only elevated the creator Ryan Murphy to show superstar status, leading to his empire of hits like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and more, but it became the launch pad for so many races. After all, this is the show that introduced us all Lea Michelle, Amber Riley, Darren Criss Y Melissa benoist, to name a few.
While the Glee family has suffered some loss over the years, with the star Cory MonteithThe tragic and fatal overdose in 2013 just as production in the fifth season was about to start prompted Murphy to decide to end the sixth season and later Mark SallingSuicide in 2018 after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, the rest of the cast has thrived.
With the anniversary of the show's conclusion in mind, we thought it was time to check out the cast and see what they had been up to since leaving New Directions. Of course, because Glee was such a massive show with a sprawling cast and lots of celebrity cameos, we kept it only for those who were lucky enough to win regular series status throughout the series. Otherwise this would have been impossible
read Michele
Ever since she exploded as the indefatigable Rachel Berry, Michele went on to star Ryan Murphyfox tracking Scream Queens, which lasted two seasons. She followed up with a lead role in the short-lived ABC comedy Mayor. In 2019, he returned to ABC as the star of his Christmas movie. Same time next Christmas. A record artist established for the moment Joy Wrapped in 2015, she has released her second and third studio album, 2017. places and 2019 Christmas in the city. In April 2018, she announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend. Zandy Reich. The two were married on March 9, 2019 in Napa.
Matthew Morrison
After six seasons as the eternally optimistic Will Schuester, Morrison returned to his Broadway roots, starring in the lead role of J.M. Barrie in the production of Finding the Neverland. He has become a guest star on shows like Younger, the good wife Y Grey's Anatomy and returned to Murphy's orbit with a starring role in American Horror Story: 1984. Since 2019, he has served as one of the celebrity "dance captains,quot; in the UK competition series. The best dancer. On March 6, 2020, he released his third studio album, Disney Dreamin & # 39; with Matthew Morrison. He and wife Renee Puente welcomed a son Revel James Makai Morrison, in October 2017.
Jane Lynch
Since coming out of Sue Sylvester's costumes, Lynch has continued her duties as a hostess on the hit NBC game show Hollywood Game Nightwhile shows with guest stars like Criminal Minds, The Good FightY The wonderful lady Maisel. She has won two Emmy Awards since Joy, one for his accommodation work in HGN and the other for his work on Amazon's popular period piece. He has also lent his voice for animated series. Final Space, Big Hero 6: the series and more. In 2016, he released the Christmas album. A little rocking Christmas, presenting the set of her cabaret show See Jane Sing launched the year before. She has been in a relationship with screenwriter Jennifer Cheyne since 2017.
Chris Colfer
Already an established author after publishing his first book during his six-season career as Kurt Hummel, he has published 15 books in total as of September 2019. He has been a bit quiet on the acting front since Joy wrapped in 2015, appearing in an episode of Netflix Julie's green room in 2017 and as a guest judge in RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race: All Stars in 2018. He also had a cameo in Absolutely fabulous: the movie, launched in 2016.
Dianna Agron
After going out Joy and Quinn Fabray back in 2015, with the show's last three seasons as a recurring guest star instead of the regular series, Agron got engaged to the Mumford & Sons musician. Winston Marshall. The two were married on October 15, 2016 in Morocco. The same year Joy ended, she made her stage debut in McQueen, a fantasy work based on the life of the latest fashion designer Alexander McQueen which took place from May 12 to June 6 at the St. James Theater in London. While he has not appeared on television in the past five years, he has appeared in a handful of films, including Ralph breaks the Internet Y Berlin i love you. In the latter, she also served as director of her section of the film.
Kevin McHale
Since leaving Artie Abrams and his wheelchair, McHale has hosted a British comedy show Virtually famous, appeared in the 2017 ABC miniseries When we get upand competed in The X Factor: Celebrity in the UK in 2019. His first solo EP, Boy, was released in 2019. He and former Joy co-star Jenna Ushkowitz has been hosting the podcast Showmance since 2019 too. In April 2018, he came out of the closet and revealed his relationship with the actor and the record artist. Austin McKenzie, his When we laughe co-star.
Heather Morris
After making her way as a hollow-headed dancer Brittany S. Pierce, the only time Beyoncé backup dancer has competed in Dancing with the stars (it was surprisingly eliminated during the sixth week of competition in season 24), it appeared on RADIANCE Y Crow's houseand starred in independent films Most likely he will die Y Popular hero and funny boy. In May 2015, she married her son's boyfriend and father. Elijah, Taylor Hubbell. The couple welcomed a second child, Owen, in February 2016.
Amber riley
After six seasons as loud and proud as Mercedes Jones, Riley appeared as Addaperle, the good witch in NBC's live performance of The magician in December 2015. She followed up with a career as Effie White in a West End production of Dream girls that ran from 2017-17. She was also invited on the shows Crazy ex girlfriend Y A Black Lady Sketch Show. In 2019, she played the role of Emcee on ABC. The little mermaid live! Last February, he revealed that he had finished recording the material for his debut EP.
Naya Rivera
Immediately after leaving Santana López behind, Rivera began a recurring role in the third season of Lifetime & # 39; s Maidens. In September 2015, she and her husband. Ryan Dorsey welcomed her son Josey Hollis. However, the following November, she filed for divorce. She was suspended in October 2017, but after she was arrested a month later and charged with domestic assault for misdemeanors against Dorsey after allegedly hitting him in the head (the charges were dropped at her request), she resubmitted her application in December. . In June 2018, the divorce was finalized. That same year, she took a leading role in the short YouTube series Red. Step up: high water. The show lasted two seasons. She has also become a published author, with her memoirs. I'm sorry, I'm not sorry: dreams, mistakes and growing published in 2016.
Jenna Ushkowitz
After saying goodbye to Tina Cohen-Chang, Ushkowitz produced the 2015 documentary Twinsters, appeared in the movie Hello again, co-founder of the podcast network At Will Radio, appeared on Broadway in Waitress In a race from July to October 2016, he won a Tony in 2018 as producer of the famous revival of Once on this islandand launched the podcast Showmance with ex-co-star Kevin McHale.
Mike O & # 39; Malley
As Burt Hummel, also known as the best father on Earth, O & # 39; Malley made a huge impact despite being just a regular series for one of JoyThere are six seasons. Since the show ended, he appeared on shows like Survivor's remorse (who also created and was an executive producer), The good placeY The morning show. He also appeared in the movies. Concussion Y Stain. He and My name is earl creator Greg Garcia co-wrote the book for the musical Escape to Margaritaville, with the songs of Jimmy Buffett, which ran on Broadway from February to July 2018. The next married father of three will be seen on TNT & # 39; s Snowpiercer adaptation of the series while executive production high heel shoes, Stephen Amell& # 39; s Arrow Starz tracking.
Darren Criss
After stealing Kurt and our hearts as the charming Blaine Anderson starting with the show's second season through the last, Criss returned to Broadway to take the lead role in Hedwig and the angry inch before heading the national tour. It also remained part of the Ryan Murphy family, making a special appearance in American Horror Story: Hotel before taking on the lead role of Andrew Cunanan in 2018 The murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which earned him a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She will be appearing in Murphy's Netflix series soon. Hollywood, where he also works as an executive producer. In 2020, Criss will return to Broadway to star in a production of David mamet& # 39; s American buffalo beside Laurence Fishburne Y Sam Rockwell. He will also star, write and executive produce the Quibi series. Royalties. In January 2018, he and his girlfriend of seven years. Mia Swier announced their engagement. They were married on February 16, 2019.
Harry Shum Jr.
Life later Joy For the talented dancer it has been very sweet. Got a lead role in Freeform's beloved Shadowhunters, which aired from 2016-19 and earned him the E! People & # 39; s Choice Award for The Male TV Star 2018. He has appeared as a guest on the shows. Tell me a story Y Awkwafina as Nora from Queens and appeared in the movies Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Fate, Burn Y Crazy Rich Asians, with his character in the latter expected to be a central role in the sequel in the plays. In November 2015, he and his girlfriend of nine years. Shelby Rabara He got married in Costa Rica. They welcomed a daughter, Xia, in March 2019.
Street choir
Since his time as Sam Evans on Fox's hit, Overstreet has maintained his focus on music, signing with Safehouse Records, a label started by Demi lovato Y Nick Jonas, in 2015. It also opened for them on selected dates of their Future Now Tour in the summer of 2016. In 2017, they released their debut EP, Tree House Tapes. A year later, he started releasing music only with his last name, with the EP Man on the moon fell in 2019 among a series of unique singles. In 2020, she returned to starring in a guest starring role in an episode of Freeform. The bold type.
Jayma Mays
Since her days as Emma Pillsbury, Mays has starred in the short NBC comedy. Trial error and provided voice work for Netflix The Adventures of Puss in Boots, while making special appearances in Drunk History, Hot and Wet American Summer: First Day of CampY Great news. She also appeared in the movies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (repeating his role from the beginning) and Made in usa, with a role in the upcoming highly anticipated sequel Bill and Ted face the music until next time. In August 2016, she and her husband, actor Adam Campbell, welcomed her first child, Jude jones.
Artist Jacob
After saying goodbye to Noah Puckerman, Artist has had recurring roles on shows like Quantico, the arrangement Y Now apocalypse, while returning to Ryan Murphy& # 39; universe of an episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke in 2016. He also appeared in the movies. Blood money Y Disturbing in the rank of fraternity.
Melissa benoist
Since his brief time as Marley Rose, Benoist has gone on to great things. Super, actually. In 2015, he began playing Kara Danvers in the CBS series turned CW. Supergirl, currently in its fifth season. In 2018, she played Rachel, the wife of David Koresh, in the miniseries. Waco. On the film side, she appeared in titles like Lowriders, Patriots Day, Sun Dogs Y Jay and Bob silent restart. He made his Broadway debut in a limited career as the main character in Beautiful: The Carole King Story. In 2015, she and Joy co-star Blake Jenner revealed that they were married, however, in December 2016, she had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. She started dating her Supergirl co-star Chris Wood and the two were married in September 2019. Two months later, she revealed that a 2015 injury that resulted in an iris tear was actually the result of an incident of domestic violence, leading many to believe that she was naming Jenner as her abuser without really saying her name. In March 2020, she and Wood announced that they are expecting their first child.
Blake Jenner
Jenner joined Joy in the fourth season after winning the second season of the reality competition The Glee project. Once her time as Ryder Lynn ended, she became a guest star in two episodes of Supergirl and appear in the movies Everyone wants something !, At the edge of seventeen Y American animals. He also starred in the 2019 Netflix series. What if beside Renee Zellweger. Has been added to the cast of Richard Linklater & # 39;s ambitious film project Happily we rolled, beside Beanie Feldstein Y Ben platt, is expected to be filmed over the course of 20 years and to come out in 2040. In 2015, he and Joy co-star Melissa benoist revealed that they were married, however, in December 2016, she had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. In November 2019, he revealed that a 2015 injury that resulted in an iris tear was actually the result of a domestic violence incident, leading many to believe that he was naming Jenner as his abuser without saying his name.
Alex Newell
Since his Wade "Unique,quot; Adams days, Newell has released a steady stream of singles, with his debut EP. POWER coming back in 2016. He made his Broadway debut in the famous revival of 2017 Once Upon This Island, which earned him a Grammy nomination for the production album. He currently stars in the new NBC music series. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
Jessalyn Gilsig
After leaving Terri Schuester behind, Gilsig went on to star in the first three seasons of the hit story series Vikings. Since then, he appeared on shows like The good wife Y Scandal and in television movies Wicked men Y Love.
Becca Tobin
Since leaving Kitty Wilde behind, Tobin has appeared in NCIS: Los Angeles and in the Hallmark Channel movies A song for Christmas, love at the first dance Y Sister in law. In December 2015, she and her friends Keltie Knight Y Jac Vanek launched the hit podcast The Lady Gang, which aired briefly as a talk show on E! starting in late 2018. In May 2016, he became engaged to an entrepreneur Zach Martin. They made it official on December 3 of that year in a ceremony officiated by Jane Lynch.
Dot-Marie Jones
Since her days as beloved McKinley High coach Beiste, Jones has been a guest star on shows like Jane the Virgin, Modern Family, American Horror Story: Cult Y The resident. She also appeared in the movies Hurricane Bianca 2: from Russia with hatred Y Green grass.
