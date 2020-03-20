Where's the cast of Glee now?

Can you believe it's been five years since we said goodbye to McKinley High?

It was five years ago today, on March 20, 2015, the great success of Fox Joy it was definitely signed after six record-breaking historical seasons filled with show chorus antics, slushies and more amazing song mixes than we could put on our iPods. (Remember the iPods?)

%MINIFYHTMLdd40ea8404cf21d4a29d17dbcefbbf6313% %MINIFYHTMLdd40ea8404cf21d4a29d17dbcefbbf6314%

The show not only elevated the creator Ryan Murphy to show superstar status, leading to his empire of hits like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and more, but it became the launch pad for so many races. After all, this is the show that introduced us all Lea Michelle, Amber Riley, Darren Criss Y Melissa benoist, to name a few.

%MINIFYHTMLdd40ea8404cf21d4a29d17dbcefbbf6315% %MINIFYHTMLdd40ea8404cf21d4a29d17dbcefbbf6316%

While the Glee family has suffered some loss over the years, with the star Cory MonteithThe tragic and fatal overdose in 2013 just as production in the fifth season was about to start prompted Murphy to decide to end the sixth season and later Mark SallingSuicide in 2018 after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, the rest of the cast has thrived.