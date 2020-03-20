What to see this weekend: our best selections, from March 21 to 22

So … someone who desperately needs something new to see?

As we all continue to practice social distancing in the midst of the current Coronavirus pandemic, we have been practicing what we like to call a "compulsive approach," turning to our televisions and streaming devices for a little comfort and distraction.

If you are looking for something new (or old) to stream, E! We're What to Watch is here to bring you some options for this weekend, March 21-22. Spoiler alert: Just because we celebrate the first day of spring doesn't mean you can't celebrate Christmas right now. (So ​​good news for those of you who were too lazy to remove your decorations!)

Since Reese witherspoon Y Kerry WashingtonThe new drama full of secrets that everyone is tweeting about the resurgence of a reality television legend to a kid-friendly option that isn't Frozen or Frozen 2We have something for whatever mood you're in and whatever streaming service you're subscribed to.