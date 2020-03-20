What to see this weekend: our best selections, from March 21 to 22

So … someone who desperately needs something new to see?
As we all continue to practice social distancing in the midst of the current Coronavirus pandemic, we have been practicing what we like to call a "compulsive approach," turning to our televisions and streaming devices for a little comfort and distraction.
If you are looking for something new (or old) to stream, E! We're What to Watch is here to bring you some options for this weekend, March 21-22. Spoiler alert: Just because we celebrate the first day of spring doesn't mean you can't celebrate Christmas right now. (So good news for those of you who were too lazy to remove your decorations!)
Since Reese witherspoon Y Kerry WashingtonThe new drama full of secrets that everyone is tweeting about the resurgence of a reality television legend to a kid-friendly option that isn't Frozen or Frozen 2We have something for whatever mood you're in and whatever streaming service you're subscribed to.
As always, take what you need and add it to your feed …
If you are like us and adore on the altars of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington: It is almost as if the universe knows that we need these two powers in our lives right now and gave us their new show. Little fires everywhere, continuing Reese's streak of starring in (and producing) unmissable TV based on the best-selling novels.
You'll devour the first three episodes of the drama, starring Reese and Kerry (who also acts as a producer) as two very different mothers whose very different lives come together and change forever, along with the lives of their children as well. Ugh, we know, can we clarify that for you? But we don't want to reveal too much.
Plus, it's set in the 90s, so brace yourself for nostalgia overload, thanks to music, fashion and pop culture references – and Pacey Witter is there, too. We don't know what else you might need. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you want a television event to expect to see live every week: Breaking news: Survivor it's f – king cool again! Okay, true fans know it's always been great, but CBS's 40th season of reality (!) Is delivering what really feels like a must-see TV, with 20 winners coming back to try to tease, outdo, and survive. each other for $ 2 million.
Legends like Boston Rob, Sandra Diaz-Twine Y Parvati Superficial are back and better than ever, while the Unique Survivors underrated as Adam Klein, Michele Fitzgerald Y Denise Stapley, with one of those last three delivering what was possibly one of the franchise's "most vicious,quot; blind spots. And those are Jeff ProbstThe words, not ours!
Take advantage of your perks and take your butts to your couch this weekend to catch up or you'll be out of the vote! (Where to watch: CBS All-Access)
If you want to avoid feeling FOMO on April 2: Listen, before I argue … before you … just don't. You need to stop resisting. Resistance is useless. Because the women of The Real Housewives of New York City They are unstoppable. And they'll be back for season 12 on April 2, which means you have plenty of time to catch up before their return.
And we are almost jealous of all the delicious, dazzling, luscious, and dramatic antics that come your way if you choose to change your life for the better. In these uncertain times, there's nothing like seeing the iconic "Scary Island,quot; vacation that dropped in Season 3 or Bethenny Frankel shouting at Luann de Lesseps "Damn, everyone!" in season eight.
As if we had access to that Men in black pen that can erase memories, we would consider erasing our display of Rhony just to experience it all over again. Do it for us, okay? (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you are looking for an escape out of this world: Roswell, New Mexico We returned for its second season last week and forgot how much we missed these attractive aliens (and humans, obviously). (Hot people on The CW? We're also shocked.) We highly recommend spending the weekend in Roswell as the first season features a science fiction, mystery, epic, love story maverick cowboy concoction that will shrink.aaal Smooth and gives you plans for Monday nights. Did we mention that they are very attractive? (Where to watch: Netflix and The CW)
Disney
If you want to have a movie night without paying $ 20 for popcorn: Given the closing of theaters across the country, many studios are adding their new releases to early VOD, giving movie lovers access to movies like Frozen 2 (Where to watch: Disney +) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Where to look: on request) ahead of schedule. (You're welcome, parents!)
Other offers we suggest visiting this weekend include Emma for an elegant and daring version of Jane Austen classic (Where to watch: iTunes and Prime Video, $ 19.99) or The invisible man, which is one of the best movies of 2020 (Where to watch: iTunes and Prime Video, $ 19.99).
And as long as we have it: if you have m & ms (or any other chocolate really), add them to your popcorn and thank us later.
If you need something to watch with kids that Olaf doesn't have: There are only so many views of Frozen and Frozen 2 a person can take! Why not try something new that also fills your tank with nostalgia, like The amazing stories It can attract all members of the family. The cult favorite 80s sci-fi mystery series remake features a different story in each of its five episodes, featuring stars like the beloved of their Tik Tok-obsessed cousin Dylan O & # 39; Brien, Yourbreak of Victoria Pedretti (We love love!), And Edward Burns, among others. (Where to watch: Apple TV +)
And what better time to start sharing the magic of Harry Potter with any young man in your life than now? All eight movies are available for you to enjoy together and transported to Hogwarts for a weekend visit. Accio butter beer! (Where to look: on demand)
If you want to feel better about your culinary skills and / or get some culinary information: On the menu this weekend, we are serving up comfort food in the form of a TV. For your appetizer, let's look at the Food Network binge eating chopped up, where you can get some ideas from the random assortment of ingredients that contestants are forced to work with. Maybe you even have your own mini-chop episode and pick three items from your pantry? (Where to watch: Hulu)
For the main course, we have three options: The best chef (Where to Watch: Hulu), which has just started its most recent season full of favorites that have never won; Ugly delicious (Where to watch: Netflix), which will scratch your itching passion for travel as a famous chef David Chang explore global cuisine; The Great British Bake (Where to watch: Netflix), which is basically chicken noodle soup and it will calm you down.
And for dessert, turn to Nicole Byers& # 39; and company. for Right on the spot! for some laughs and a little relief knowing that you're not alone in your baking problems. PSA: Let your cakes cool before icing, party people! (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you need a little Christmas spirit: Hallmark Channel is bringing back its Countdown to Christmas show to inject a little joy into their weekend. The marathon will continue throughout the weekend, airing 27 original films. You know what they say: the best way to spread the Christmas cheer is by sitting on your sofa, away from other humans, you will stay away. (Where to watch: Hallmark Channel)
