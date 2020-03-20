What to do if you think you should be tested for the coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– There is great uncertainty about who should be tested for COVID-19, who to contact for testing, and where to go for the test.

contacted county doctors and health officials to answer their questions about the tests.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services says the decision is up to your doctor.

The White House held a press conference on Thursday, telling Americans not to get tested unless it shows signs and symptoms of COVID-19. According to the North Texas County websites, if you experience all the symptoms of the disease, you should contact your doctor.

"It's important to remember that if you don't have any symptoms you don't need to be tested," said Vice President Mike Pence.

To limit exposure to others, doctors recommend calling the office before entering a clinic.

Tarrant County Public Health advises the same and encourages people to avoid emergency rooms unless they are experiencing a medical emergency.

Some health care groups are approved by the FDA to test the virus in internal laboratories.

Most primary care practices can test by sending the collected sample to private companies like Lab Corp. and Quest Diagnostics.

However, these tests cost money and the results can take days.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the largest number of tests are from private companies.

Both private companies and local governments are prioritizing people to perform tests that are most at risk.

"Older people, people over 65, have other health conditions and would need to be tested," explains Dr. Nikhil Bhayani, an infectious disease expert at Texas Health Resources.

He said that people who do not show any symptoms and who have not been in contact with known cases of COVID-19 do not need to be tested.

"I heard many scenarios where someone said to me, 'This person I work with has just returned from South Korea. I think I need to get tested. "There is no reason for that," said Bhayani.

Dallas County officials are working to establish a series of test drive sites.

For more information on symptoms, visit the CDC information page COVID-19.