What is & # 39; herd immunity & # 39; and will it slow the coronavirus pandemic? The | Coronavirus pandemic news

The coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, reaching new countries and claiming more lives.

As of Friday morning, the virus has infected more than 209,000 people worldwide and claimed the lives of at least 8,700, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

%MINIFYHTMLe5edff976e495e25c70405a65b598f6811% %MINIFYHTMLe5edff976e495e25c70405a65b598f6812%

Plus:

Questions have been raised about a phenomenon known as "collective immunity,quot; and whether it could play a role in the progression of the pandemic.

So what is mass immunity?

Herd immunity refers to a situation where enough people in a population have immunity to an infection to be able to effectively stop the spread of that disease.

For collective immunity, it doesn't matter if the immunity comes from vaccination or from people who have had the disease. Crucially, they are immune.

As more people become infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, there will be more people who will recover and who will be immune to future infections.

More than 86,000 people have recovered from the virus as of Friday morning, aAccording to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"When approximately 70 percent of the population has been infected and recovered, the chances of disease outbreaks are much less because most people are resistant to infection," said Martin Hibberd, professor of emerging infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

"This is called collective immunity," he added.

Coronavirus: first person injected with test vaccine

Will the COVID-19 pandemic decrease?

With the new coronavirus outbreak, current evidence suggests that an infected person on average infects two to three more. This means that, if no other measures are taken, the collective immunity will be activated when between 50 and 70 percent of the population is immune.

"But it doesn't have to be, and it won't be, this way," said Matthew Baylis, professor at the Institute of Infection, Veterinary and Ecological Sciences at the University of Liverpool.

By reducing the number of people a person infects, with social distancing measures such as closing schools, working from home, avoiding large gatherings, and frequent hand washing, the point at which collective immunity comes into play can be reduced.

"From an epidemiological point of view, the trick is to reduce the number of people we are in contact with … so that we can reduce the number of contacts we infect, and the collective immunity starts earlier," Baylis said.

The "sweet spot,quot; he added is when an infected person infects, on average, one or less of another person.