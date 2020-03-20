What Android looked like before the iPhone saved it – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLff53ba14436425c2183c1beb331123e011% %MINIFYHTMLff53ba14436425c2183c1beb331123e012%

Google's original Android Sooner prototype appeared on eBay, with someone selling a bunch of devices.

This Android prototype predates the iPhone and resembles the BlackBerry devices that were sold in stores at the time.

Google immediately dropped the design and redesigned Android to mimic the iPhone instead of the BlackBerry, once Apple introduced the original iPhone.

One of the biggest tech battles is iPhone vs. Android, with each side featuring fans ready to defend their favorite smartphone from criticism. The truth is, it doesn't really matter what smartphone you have these days. They are all almost the same, with various versions of "full screen,quot; designs and offer quick access to the same type of applications, games and entertainment. And it's all possible thanks to increased competition between Apple and Google when it comes to the operating system, and between all smartphone providers when it comes to hardware and design improvements. But there is no denying that it was the iPhone that started the smartphone revolution more than a decade ago and that Google was the first to realize what was happening and adapted Android to compete against the iPhone long before other rivals. . And the following images will show you exactly what Android phones looked like before the iPhone saved them.

The world's first Android phone was the HTC Dream, released on T-Mobile as the G1 in September 2008, but that wasn't really the design that Google had in mind for Android. Google wanted Android to be an alternative to BlackBerry, which at the time was the only smartphone that mattered.

These devices were larger than regular phones, with a larger non-touch screen and a much larger keyboard, a smaller version of the keyboard that he was already using on computers. And this is what Google's first Android prototype looked like.

However, Steve Jobs introduced the original iPhone in early 2007, a device that featured a touchscreen and no physical keyboard. As soon as that happened, Google realized that it had to ditch the BlackBerry-style device and Android OS version, and move to a phone design that included a large touchscreen, which would serve as the primary way to interact. with the phone.

You may have heard this story before and have seen the renders and the first images of Android. But if you need more convincing, the photos above and below show you exactly what this Android device looked like. Google actually made this prototype. But fortunately, he never released it.

Someone got the Android "Sooner,quot; made by HTC, which was the code name for the phone, and listed it on eBay for $ 200. The box includes all accessories, though the phone is unlikely to work. However, the sale is over, but you can still see what Android would have looked like if it weren't for the iPhone.

Image Source: quietbits / Shutterstock