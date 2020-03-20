WGA and AMPTP "in discussion" on how to proceed as negotiations loom – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML9a634b7e9450863352bb3d8088c79ebe11% %MINIFYHTML9a634b7e9450863352bb3d8088c79ebe12%

The WGA is in talks with management's AMPTP on how or whether to move forward with its upcoming negotiations for a new film and television deal, which are slated to begin Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Everyone is understandably eager to know how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect our MBA negotiations, as our current agreement expires on May 1," WGA West leaders said in a message tonight to its members. "The Negotiating Committee is carefully considering our options, keeping in mind what is best for writers both now and in the future, and we are also in discussions with AMPTP. Nothing has been resolved yet, but we will inform you as soon as there is a specific path forward. "

%MINIFYHTML9a634b7e9450863352bb3d8088c79ebe13% %MINIFYHTML9a634b7e9450863352bb3d8088c79ebe14%

The message was signed by David A. Goodman, president of the guild; Marjorie David, Vice President; Michele Mulroney, secretary-treasurer and co-chair of the Negotiating Committee; and co-chairs Shawn Ryan and Betsy Thomas.

%MINIFYHTML9a634b7e9450863352bb3d8088c79ebe15% %MINIFYHTML9a634b7e9450863352bb3d8088c79ebe16%

"The WGAW staff is working remotely while the 3rd and Fairfax office is temporarily closed," they said. "They will continue to perform all the essential functions of the union, so do not hesitate to ask for help."