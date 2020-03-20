Wendy Williams reveals that she has also distanced herself from her partner in the middle of the coronavirus self-quarantine

%MINIFYHTML0212360ef7a1df8cb7bf5b529af3dbc811% %MINIFYHTML0212360ef7a1df8cb7bf5b529af3dbc812%

Wendy Williams made it very clear that she is totally fine being quarantined alone! The talk show host talked about Dr. Oz and she talked about the practice of social estrangement and how seriously that term has been taken.

In other words, she has even pressed the pause in her love life, something she has been enjoying very much since she separated from her husband Kevin Hunter.

But now that everyone is grappling with the menacing spread of COVID-19, they don't plan to "trade saliva,quot; any time soon.

That also means that there are no sleepovers or romance in the midst of the crisis, as he feels he needs to do whatever it takes to avoid contagion.

In a preview video for the latest episode of the Dr. Oz Show, Dr. Mehmet Oz stated that "Well, at some point, we have to get back on the water," but he also noted that "decisions have to be made throughout the way. & # 39;

So, "Are you asking him to stay or are you firing him?" He asked Wendy, referring, of course, to a boyfriend she might have.

His response was quick and straight to the point: ‘Discard. I can't ask him to stay. (I'm) grateful that it's just me as the only human in my house. When this is over, see you later. But, right now, no. I don't trust exchanging saliva, semen, body fluids, whether it's tears or sweat. No, I don't trust any of that. "

Many other celebrities who are in relationships have been quarantined together, such as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

However, Wendy Williams is not the only one who practices social distancing with her man as well.

For example, it is a known fact that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have also decided not to take any risks and are spending this time completely isolated, separately!



