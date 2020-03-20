"We will not be defeated by the coronavirus,quot;: local restaurants struggle to stay afloat amid COVID-19 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4a48f5783d9c8da73bc50f59669a811111% %MINIFYHTML4a48f5783d9c8da73bc50f59669a811112%

The Minnesota governor breathed a sigh of relief to restaurants this week by deferring monthly sales tax payments until April. For some places, that's tens of thousands of dollars. And the community is coming together, as the survival of the industry looms.

Inside the room in St. Paul, the chairs may be up, but the grill is going out. Customers can choose takeout or delivery.

Owner Brent Frederick says that, like many restaurants, they are in a better place because of the community.

%MINIFYHTML4a48f5783d9c8da73bc50f59669a811113% %MINIFYHTML4a48f5783d9c8da73bc50f59669a811114%

"Everyone deferred the payments or made a plan, we are going to work it out together in the future," said Frederick.

%MINIFYHTML4a48f5783d9c8da73bc50f59669a811115% %MINIFYHTML4a48f5783d9c8da73bc50f59669a811116%

That is the owner, the bank, the sellers. But he says that if a domino falls, the short-term plan falls.

"If our landlord says we don't have to pay the rent, but everything else we still have to pay, it doesn't work," said Frederick. "It has to be all or nothing right now."

Customers have increased, buying $ 7,000 in gift cards in 24 hours.

"It gives us cash so we can pay the payroll, pay the health care premiums," said Frederick.

The focus for Parlor and Jester Concepts restaurants is employee focused. Two hundred and fifty people had to be released in four locations in Twin Cities. Some were hired to carry out takeaway orders: two cooks and one host per day in Parlor.

That is the here and now. Frederick says they should also look to the future when bills are due.

"When we reopen that is the scary part. We are going to open with a mountain of debt, so I hope to receive some state or federal relief," said Frederick.

And they are not alone.

"Whether you have a small store in northern Minnesota or you have 10 stores here in Minneapolis, everyone is going through the same difficulties," said Frederick.

He says take-out food keeps them relevant and should account for 10% of normal business. For now, that has to be enough.

“It gives a sign that the restaurant industry is still alive. We will not be defeated by the coronavirus, "said Frederick.

There is a new petition to ask the state to allow restaurants to sell take-out alcohol containers. It has already been temporarily approved in New York, Illinois and Texas. Frederick says moving here would double his income.