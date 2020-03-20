Watch Taylor Swift hit her dad with tennis balls in The Man's BTS video

No man was injured in the manufacture of Taylor SwiftThe musical video.
On Friday, the singer gave Swifties another behind-the-scenes look at her music video "The Man,quot; with a fun video starring her father. Scott Swift. In it, Taylor broke the scene where her father makes a cameo as a tennis referee, and it didn't seem like it was a fun day on set for Papa Swift, who was thrown tennis balls at him. Cats star.
"So we have a very special performance in this video which is my father playing the referee of the tennis match where I have a real collapse because the referee says my shot is 'Out'," Taylor said in the video. . "And basically, I started throwing tennis balls at my dad, which I think was exciting for both of us." She joked, "I think it was a real bonding experience."
During the scene, Scott was not his only target. Taylor can be heard saying, "How was that? Sorry, I hit the camera. I didn't want to."
After showing off a montage of shots, including one in which her father received a tennis ball to the head, Taylor couldn't help but talk about her father's performance.
"He is very proud of himself," he continued. "I've never been prouder of his acting skills, who knows? Who knew he was passionate about it? He didn't know. Now he's going to start auditioning."
While on set, the Taylor Swift: Miss American Star made sure to let her proud pop know how she was. Before wrapping up her final shot, she said to Scott, "Good job, Dad. It was an exquisite performance." In addition to proving he did a job well done, Taylor's father even received applause from the crew as he left the set. "Yes!" he exclaimed, before getting some clashes from the team.
Scott's appearance as a guest wasn't the only part of the video that Taylor dissected to his fans. Shortly after releasing the music video, the singer posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself transforming into "the man."
"The search for & # 39; The Man & # 39; took five hours every morning, and it has been a joy because Bill corsoHe's been doing it, "he said." I've worked with him once before when he turned me into a zombie for the music video & # 39; Look what you made me do & # 39; "
In addition to wearing tons of prosthetics, the "Love Story,quot; singer also sported muscle outfits under her outfit and even worked with movement trainers. "I was so excited to have a movement coach help me with things like, you know, I never thought about how men walk," she continued. "It's never been something that interested me before, but, you know, they walk differently than we do."
