Watch Taylor Swift hit her dad with tennis balls in The Man's BTS video

No man was injured in the manufacture of Taylor SwiftThe musical video.

On Friday, the singer gave Swifties another behind-the-scenes look at her music video "The Man,quot; with a fun video starring her father. Scott Swift. In it, Taylor broke the scene where her father makes a cameo as a tennis referee, and it didn't seem like it was a fun day on set for Papa Swift, who was tossed tennis balls at him. Cats star.

"So we have a very special performance in this video which is my father playing the referee of the tennis match where I have a real collapse because the referee says my shot is 'Out'," Taylor said in the video. . "And basically, I started throwing tennis balls at my dad, which I think was exciting for both of us." She joked, "I think it was a real bonding experience."

During the scene, Scott was not his only target. Taylor can be heard saying, "How was that? Sorry, I hit the camera. I didn't want to."