Watch Niall Horan take a mini tour of his home during a live interview

How nice to see you, Niall!

On Friday, Niall Horan He gave his friends at Capital FM a tour of his house during his interview with The Capital Breakfast Show. Joining British radio broadcasters from his living room via FaceTime, the One Direction student invited fans on a mini-tour of where Netflix has been and relaxed during this period of social estrangement.

"I literally have not been out of this room for a very long period," Niall told the hosts. "It's just that it's weird to be alone at this time."

Continuing the tour, the "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; singer continued, "There is my piano. I call it the hit machine. There it is (TV) on the corner," adding: "I just saw a lot. Netflix and doing what everyone else is basically doing. "

Another way Niall has spent time is by connecting with fans through social media. Earlier this week, she hosted an Instagram Live and performed songs from her new album. Heartbreak Weather.