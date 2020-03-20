Watch Niall Horan take a mini tour of his home during a live interview

How nice to see you, Niall!
On Friday, Niall Horan He gave his friends at Capital FM a tour of his house during his interview with The Capital Breakfast Show. Joining British radio broadcasters from his living room via FaceTime, the One Direction student invited fans on a mini-tour of where Netflix has been and relaxed during this period of social estrangement.
"I literally have not been out of this room for a very long period," Niall told the hosts. "It's just that it's weird to be alone at this time."
Continuing the tour, the "Nice To Meet Ya,quot; singer continued, "There is my piano. I call it the hit machine. There it is (TV) on the corner," adding: "I just saw a lot. Netflix and doing what everyone else is basically doing. "
Another way Niall has spent time is by connecting with fans through social media. Earlier this week, she hosted an Instagram Live and performed songs from her new album. Heartbreak Weather.
In the meantime The Capital Breakfast ShowNiall joked that fans can expect many more lives from Instagram in the meantime.
"The fans are very interested in how I write the songs, how they came about," he explained. "You know, the whole concept of the album. Why certain lyrics are written. And it's so easy for me to just sit there and just watch the comments and respond to them in real time and play, like they want me to play song, I'll just pick up the guitar "
Referring to the recent surge in live broadcasts from fellow musicians and artists, Niall shared: "I think everyone is just using it as a moment to help with the insanity that is happening."
"We know that there are a lot of people sitting at home, so we can go to our Instagram or whatever, and shed a little light because music is very good for that," he continued. "He is the only really powerful healer. And if we can do that and he's right at the end of our phones, then I encourage everyone to get involved."
To help spread the importance of handwashing, The Capital Breakfast Show The team remixed Niall's song "Slow Hands," which they renamed "Wash Your Hands," in an anti-coronavirus anthem for their fans.
"Wash your hands,quot;, co-host Sian Welby singing. "You see soap dripping from those dirty fingers. No, there's no chance I'm shaking hands with someone here. I know, yeah, I know there's no point in buying lou roll. So stay home."
Look at the tour of the Niall room and listen to the Capital Breakfast The new take on the gang's "Slow Hands,quot; in the video above!
