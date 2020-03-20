Watch Jennifer Garner play a sexy duet saxophone with Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon released the third episode of Tonight's show "At-Home Edition,quot; via YouTube on Thursday.

The 45-year-old star has been hosting his nightly home show amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Still, it tries to incorporate many of the traditional elements of the program. For example, he did an opening monologue at the beginning of the episode and revisited the popular "Hashtags,quot; segment, this time inviting fans to use the hashtag #MyQuarantineInSixWords. He also still had famous guests. After video chatting with Lin-Manuel Miranda for Wednesday's episode Fallon called Jennifer Garner and invited her to do an interview.

%MINIFYHTMLa82d88fa8959b137063c73a6a7b7883313% %MINIFYHTMLa82d88fa8959b137063c73a6a7b7883314%

The 47-year-old actress spoke about her Save With Stories initiative with Amy Adams, which invites celebrities to read their favorite children's books and share a video of them doing so. By building this community, Garner and Adams hope to support a new fund for a combined effort between Save the Children and No Kid Hungry and help address the food shortages and educational needs of the millions of children affected by the coronavirus.