Wallace Detroit Guitars – Up News Info Detroit

– "In my opinion, the perfect guitar is really something that sounds good, feels good and has a history … a guitar that means something to you for some reason." Mark Wallace founded Wallace Detroit Guitars in 2014 to literally build guitars from Detroit history.

"Wallace Detroit Guitars really grew out of my love for Detroit and my love for music," explains Wallace. “When you live in the city of Detroit, you see these great old buildings and you wonder what happened to them, but you also wonder what can be done with them. So I thought it would be amazing to have a guitar that was really beautiful and made out of Detroit city wood. "

"Much of this wood literally came out of the joists that produced the homes that people experienced Detroit in for years and years," adds Wallace. "Things that look like garbage can turn into things that are very valuable and very special."

"We really took some of the wood that was harvested at the same time that the guitars of the 1950s and '60s were made, taking that style and combining it with modern electronics and manual winding pickups."

So what's on the horizon for Wallace Detroit Guitars? “We recently signed a great agreement with Chevrolet to celebrate 100 years of Chevy Trucks! So I would love for Mary Barra to run into me one day, it would be great! "

