VTA does not charge fares on buses, light rail; Rear Entrance Door Only – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) is implementing changes to buses, including no fare collection, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the transit agency announced Thursday.

Effective immediately, VTA will have passengers enter buses through rear doors only to avoid contact with bus operators. Boarding at the front door is only reserved for passengers who require the ramp to board or who qualify for priority seating.

%MINIFYHTMLd890ea84fe4269556887eff1df2c473111% %MINIFYHTMLd890ea84fe4269556887eff1df2c473112%

Since people cannot enter through the front door, they will not have access to the fee collection box that also scans Clipper Cards. As a result, VTA has decided to eliminate mandatory fees on its buses, light rail, and paratransit services.

Starting March 23, the VTA Rapid 500 line will be suspended, which travels from San José's Diridon station to the Berryessa Transit Center. VTA said customers can take routes 64A, 64B or 68 as alternatives.

RELATED:

Some useful links to stay updated with the VTA service: