Virus incites the USA USA And Mexico to restrict travel to the border

WASHINGTON (AP) – Mexico and the United States announced Friday that they will ban all "non-essential,quot; travel across their shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLf455ec738faebf4f534b6da936f95fd011% %MINIFYHTMLf455ec738faebf4f534b6da936f95fd012%

Both countries and Canada also agreed to immediately reject anyone who tries to cross their borders illegally, and US officials. USA They said that the uncontrolled entry of people from around the world poses a potential health risk due to the rapid spread of the virus.

"The actions we are taking together with our North American partners will save countless lives," President Donald Trump said in announcing the measures.

Trump administration officials and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard described restrictions similar to those established earlier this week along the U.S.-Canada border. The ban would apply to people crossing for tourism or recreation and other activities deemed "non-essential,quot;.

"Everyone else is not expected to have difficulties," Ebrard told reporters in Mexico City. "We are not talking about closing it."

The ban, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. On Friday, it does not include commercial traffic and remains in place as long as necessary, authorities said.

By excluding commercial traffic from the ban, the two governments substantially softened the economic effects. Additionally, fewer Americans are heading south due to a state order to stay home in California and a State Department warning advising Americans not to travel abroad.

Still, the restrictions are a major advance on the world's most crossed border. Mexican shoppers are the soul of America's smallest border cities. And it is common for people in both countries to cross frequently to visit family and friends.

As news of the ban spread, people like Silvia Shadden, a 68-year-old El Paso resident, rushed across, even if her reason could meet the definition of essential. Walking with a crutch, he returned from receiving a weekly vitamin injection from a doctor in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico that costs a fraction of what he does in the United States.

"I went to Juarez to see the doctor and get my injection," said Shadden, who suffers from a vitamin deficiency that causes muscle atrophy, when he was returning from the US border checkpoint.

In San Diego, a shopping center serving shoppers was closed at the country's busiest border crossing, and people did the latest in what would be considered nonessential travel under the new rules.

Longtime San Diego resident Robert Booker returned from a quick trip to his tailor in Tijuana before closing. "I wanted to make sure I had my clothes," he said with a smile. Turning serious, he said he understood the reason for the new restrictions.

"We want to eradicate the pandemic, so whatever it takes for the safety of all people, that is what we have to do," Booker said.

Christina Rodríguez, a university student from Washington state, returned from a visit with her family in Mexico, a trip that would not be allowed until Saturday. "Everything is in the air," he said. "People are just trying to go where they need to be during isolated time."

Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told reporters at the White House that the restrictions aimed to eliminate non-essential travel while "preserving essential economic activity,quot; on the border. US citizens and lawful permanent residents could still return to the United States.

"We want to make sure that the cargo continues, the commerce continues, and the healthcare workers can cross that border," Wolf said. "But tourism, some recreational activities and other things must stop during this crisis."

Trump said the border restrictions and the plan to immediately return anyone detained while crossing illegally are intended to curb the spread of the virus in detention centers, as well as a "massive global migration that would seriously deplete health care resources. necessary for our people. "

The move to quickly reverse migrants would include those who illegally cross into the United States, as well as Canada, where some people have fled to escape the United States' enforcement efforts.

Ebrard, reacting to reports that the United States planned to send people from other places to his country, including asylum seekers, said that Mexico would only accept the return of migrants from his country and Central America.

Trump said Friday that the United States would send non-Mexicans "back to their own countries, not to Mexico."

Wolf said the United States would send people back to their home countries, but that it was also "working with Mexico to send additional populations there as well." The Department of Homeland Security did not address the apparent contradiction.

Trump also said that Mexico would suspend flights from Europe. Ebrard said his government had not yet made that decision. Mexico has reported just over 200 cases, while the United States count has reached almost 11,000.

US Customs and Border Protection officials say a long list of "essential,quot; workers would not be affected as they come and go from their jobs, including farmworkers, restaurant and supermarket employees, and bus drivers.

Keeping the flow of trade, as also agreed by the United States and Canada, contains economic damage. Mexico is the United States' largest trading partner, just ahead of Canada. I know. USA They represent approximately 75% of Mexican exports, including automobiles, computers, and medical devices.

Even with the exceptions, it is a severe blow to border economies. An average of 40,000 cars enter the US daily. USA From Tijuana, Mexico, at San Diego's busiest intersection, which has a second intersection that channels around 19,000 cars per day. About 30,000 cars enter El Paso daily from Ciudad Juárez.

The State Department issued a new travel alert Thursday urging Americans not to go abroad under any circumstances and to return home if they are already abroad, unless they plan to stay abroad. California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the 40 million residents of the state to stay home, restricting non-essential movements.

Spagat reported from San Diego. Associated Press writers Maria Verza in Mexico City; Cedar Attanasio in El Paso, Texas; and Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.