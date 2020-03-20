Virtual Test: Joe Root and Ben Stokes lift England on the second day against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation to play a virtual test game of the postponed series between Sri Lanka and England







Joe Root and Ben Stokes have beaten England to control Sri Lanka in the Virtual Trial

England will be satisfied at the end of the second day of the Virtual Test at Galle as it finished 217-3 in its first innings, beating Sri Lanka by just 60 races.

They also have two fixed hitters at the fold, with Joe Root undefeated at 69. With him is Ben Stokes, whose undefeated 38 has been more circumspect than some of the efforts we saw in South Africa earlier this winter, but no less important.

The summary of the match after the day of the Virtual Test in Galle

The odds of Root coming out in the 70s … – Joe Root (@ root66) March 20, 2020

Using his range to good effect, Stokes has reached just two limits thus far, but has rotated the shot well in association with his captain, and will look to lead England to the lead at lunchtime on day three.

Suranga Lakmal eliminated Zak Crawley from the start, the Kent starter returned to a ball he really should have gotten ahead of, and pinned him to the front. Joe Denly seemed safe and hit two compelling boundaries in front of Lakmal before lunch.

Denly continued positively after the lunch interval, comfortably beating Dom Sibley, and it was a surprise when Dilruwan Perera caught him.

However, it required an overhaul, as it was shown that the ball was hitting enough of the leg stump to override the original decision "not to come out." It was yet another disappointment for Denly in a career that has promised a lot but has yet to be fulfilled as he had to walk 44.

Sibley's progress was slow, with almost one race per lap, but vital to the team's effort, and he was nearing his half century when Oshada Fernando stopped him in the Vishwa bowling gully for 45 half an hour. before tea

Both Denly and Sibley should turn those starts into tons … it's flat as anything out there! – James Mumford (@MummersTweets) March 20, 2020

With tea taken at 133-3, the party was delicately prepared, but Root and Stokes brought England to the ascendancy with their uninterrupted position of 99.

Root started away from his fluency, but he burst into life with six successive sixes from Perera to go from 37 to 49, before completing his 66th test score of fifty or more, practically speaking. You'll hope to turn it into a test 18th century that would take you to the level of your childhood hero Michael Vaughan.

The Sri Lankan bowlers stuck to their task in the game, and the game never threatened to run away from them, but they will be too aware of the need to take quick wickets early on the third day to prevent England from advancing inexorably. forward. the game.

Honors even. Preparing to be a good game – Kumar Sangakkara (@ KumarSanga2) March 20, 2020

England did everything right once earlier in the day as Sri Lanka's innings quickly ended for the addition of just 20 more runs.

Oshada Fernando failed to increase his score overnight when Sam Curran knocked him down on the inside edge, and Stuart Broad (3-66) eliminated Vishwa Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya through a pair of outside edges.