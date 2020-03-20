Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spread awareness about the coronavirus

Our celebrities are doing their best to lure people to stay home and be safe, as that is the only way to beat this pandemic. Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met on Instagram to share a special video on how the spread of the virus can be stopped if some steps are taken.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are extremely influential personalities in their respective fields and have a separate admirer as a couple, came together to raise awareness of the importance of self-isolation and the immediate need for all Indians to stay home. fight the pandemic Anushka shared a video on her Instagram account, where she along with Virat Kohli urges people to stay safe.

While Virat stressed that "We know we are all going through a very difficult time," Anushka reminded people who said, "And the only way to stop the spread of the Coronavirus is to act together!" Virat further said: "We stayed at home for our safety and the safety of others as well," and Anushka added: "You should also do so to prevent further spread of the virus." Virat further says, "Let's make it safe for ourselves and everyone else by self-isolation." Anushka ends the video by saying, "Stay home and stay healthy." Watch the video here.