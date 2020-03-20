Vicky Kaushal is very excited to work at Takht de Karan Johar

Vicky Kaushal showed us that Josh is high in 2019 and there is surely no way he is slowing down in 2020. Or so it seems. The actor will begin shooting for Karan Johar Takht's magnum opus once the blockage due to the coronavirus outbreak decreases. Shooting for the film was expected to start soon, but the virus outbreak has pushed it for now. Vicky Kaushal recently gave an interview to an entertainment newspaper and talked about how excited he is about the movie. Vicky plays the role of Aurangzeb, the film's ruthless ruler and has been working on his physique for a while. Speaking of the same thing, he said, "Each character has their own demands and I will enter my character's headspace in Takht only once I start shooting at him. It's a completely different world. He used to be a star during readings, since I sat down with the director and the writer to understand the world they had created and how they were looking at it. It is their vision and we are the means to reach the audience. "

He added: "It is a great movie in terms of scale and cast. Bringing everyone together and finding the right places took some time. We wanted to take time to get the best start possible. Now, everything is blocked and I can't wait to let the process begin. "

Along with Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor they are also part of Takht. We can't wait to see this on the big screen, how about you?

