Vice Slams Wrestling Doc Series on YouTube – Deadline

The tragic story of wrestling star Chris Benoit, who is the focus of the second season of the Vice Doc series. Dark Side of the Ring, has been released on YouTube before its linear release.

The second season of the doc series, which looks at the most controversial stories in wrestling, opens on Tuesday, March 24. However, the first part of the two-part premiere just came out live on the free streaming service.

Produced by Vice Studios, the first episode tells the story of one of the sport's biggest names, Benoit, who in 2007 killed his wife Nancy and seven-year-old son Daniel before hanging himself. The crime shocked the world and sparked a conversation about mental health in sports.

Related story Showtime sets season premiere dates for & # 39; Billions & # 39 ;, & # 39; Black Monday & # 39 ;, & # 39; The Chi & # 39 ;, & # 39; Penny Dreadful: City of Angels & # 39; and & # 39; Vice & # 39; – TCA

The documentary provides access to Benoit's intimate circle of family and friends, who reveal their complicated feelings about the tragedy 13 years later, including his son, David, and Sandra Toffoloni, Nancy Benoit's sister.

The show, which saw the first season become the most-watched show in the network's short history, is narrated by former WWE star Chris Jericho.

Other stories include the murder of Dino Bravo, the controversial "Brawl for All" tournament that led to injuries that ended his career, the dreaded New Jack career, David Schultz's violent encounter with a 20/20 journalist, death Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka's Girlfriend, the inside story of the latest wrestling team association Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams' fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire and the devastating story of Owen Hart's stunt that went tragically wrong.

Vice will launch a new weekly show after the show, hosted by comedian and wrestling fan Chris Gethard, immediately after each episode. The spinoff will feature a guest panel from the worlds of wrestling and entertainment that will dissect the episodes.

Check out the YouTube teaser below: