ViacomCBS Noggin Launches on Apple TV in the US USA And internationally – Deadline

Noggin, Nick Jr.'s interactive learning subscription service for preschoolers, is now available on Apple TV channels in the Apple TV app in 25 territories, including the USA. USA, UK, Germany, France and various regions of Southeast Asia. New Noggin users will get a free seven-day trial for the service through Apple TV channels.

Subs can watch online or download Nick Jr.'s long and short content like Paw patrol, Dora the explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blaze and the monster machines Y Pet wonders! in more than 20 languages ​​on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using only their Apple ID and password.

"Offering our iconic children's content to Apple TV subscribers in more than 25 territories is an important step in advancing our international premium streaming strategy," said David Lynn, CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International. "We are excited to reach more children and families on a platform that they are already using."

Noggin, released in 2015, offers educational content for preschoolers developed by curriculum experts through the popular Nick Jr. characters.

The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.