Vanessa Hudgens reportedly "hates,quot; her coronavirus attack

Vanessa Hudgen reportedly regrets her recent behavior following the backlash over her callous comments about the coronavirus.

"Vanessa hates that her spiel on Instagram has taken her life and now she knows she has to do some damage control," a source told Up News Info. "It took me a minute to realize that he offended people, but he's taking it as a learning experience, and he's actually hurt from hurting people." She hopes that time will heal all wounds since she is really upset because it bothers people. He is not the person he is and expects people to accept the apologies he has given. "

A few days ago, Hudgens went online and spoke nonchalantly about the virus, which has killed thousands worldwide.

"Um, yes, until July it sounds like a lot of nonsense. I'm sorry. But it is a virus. I understand it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everyone has it, as if, people are going to die, which is terrible, but inevitable? "she said in the clip below.